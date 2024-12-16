Manager Group Vehicle Economic Management Controlling
At Polestar we don't just drive innovation in our cars - our entire business model is different from our competitors. We are looking for an energetic, hands-on and proactive Manager Group Vehicle Economic Management Controlling with strong communication, financial analytical skills and excellent business acumen.
We are a team that is dedicated to making a difference together with our colleagues at Polestar. Come join our Polestar Operational Control Finance team!
Let us describe the challenge we offer
We have an exciting opportunity at Polestar for you who would enjoy working within a fast-paced and dynamic scale-up organization. You will play an important role in the Controlling organization and global finance team supporting Polestar in its growth and expansion.
In this finance role, you are a member of a dynamic and developing team and responsible for leading and steering the Program/vehicle Finance, Bill-of-Material Control, Manufacturing Cost Control, Warranty Control, Logistic Cost Control and Duties Control by setting and follow up variable cost drivers and programs targets as well as being a trusted finance business partner to the program teams and business areas.
You will be working closely with future car projects, with the development team and program business team in Polestar. This role is key to steer the profitability of our future products as well as controlling the variable cost of our current production.
This position is located at our HQ, in Gothenburg.
What you'll do
Lead, steer and guide the Program/Vehicle Finance, Material and manufacturing Cost, Warranty, Logistic Cost and Duties Team within Operational Control:
Lead, plan and quality assure major deliverables within car projects
Drive benchmark activities in cost and investment levels
Controlling of and challenge variable cost and investments targets
Provide BoM analysis on actuals cost by car line
Assure correct valuation of Warranty cost as well as the accruals and provisions balance and provide Report/analysis
Support FP&A team on analysis/development of Actuals, Forecast, Budget and Business Plan --Understand, explain and visualize deviations for BoM, Warranty, Logistic Cost, Duties and Transfer Price
Provide report/analysis and control on Logistic Cost
Prepare and present business cases when required
Responsible for providing supporting documents to internal and external audits
Be up to date and have full understanding of all factors impacting business decisions e.g. value chains, legal structures, capacity, sourcing, funding
Ad hoc reporting and analysis
You and your skills
12+ years' experience in controlling and automotive business
Proven leadership experience
Strong business acumen
Good at interpret and communicate financial information concisely too many different stakeholders incl non finance
Good comprehension and experienced at excel and business analytics tools
Being able to plan and coordinate work independently as well as jointly in diversified teams
Good at prioritize and be able to handle ad hoc requests
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication.
We are looking for an open-minded and driven team player who has refined communications skills and high level of business acumen. Having a holistic mindset and good analytical skills are also key factors in this role. Further, you are motivated by working independently and being able to contribute on our exciting journey ahead.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
