Manager Civil Design
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2024-10-31
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group within Hitachi Energy that develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems in the global market. HVDC technology is utilized to transmit electricity over long distances and through submarine cables, as well as to connect power systems. As a leader, you will embody Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars by engaging, developing, and growing our team members, enabling connections to purpose, people, potential, and performance.
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits, in a place where you can be yourself?
As a Line Manager, you will be based in Ludvika and report to the HVDC Civil Design & Aux System Manager and become a member of the Management Team. The team you will be leading consists of 17 people based in Sweden, Germany, and England. With great cooperation and diverse backgrounds, we are excited to welcome you to join us!
We are eager to learn more about you and what you can contribute with, so please apply even if you don't meet all the requirements.
Your Responsibilities
Lead a committed team at the forefront of technology within a global organization.
Manage a knowledgeable team of engineers and specialists, focusing on development and retention.
Ensure lean design execution on exciting projects worldwide.
Oversee operational tasks and guarantee high-quality output from the team.
Create and drive an inspiring team vision aligned with the organization's strategy.
Take ownership of developing team competence and work processes.
Encourage collaboration with receiving organizations and global teams.
Your Background
Hold at least a Bachelor of Science degree in a relevant technology field, such as Civil Engineering for Power Stations, HVDC, FACTS, or Substations.
Previous experience working with Civil design is requirement
Possess a passion for people and technology, with strong decision-making skills.
Having prior experience in people management is an advantage
English proficiency, both written and spoken, is required. Swedish is a plus.
Be a genuine team player who enjoys collaboration with peers and partners.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager, Lina Carlsson, lina.carlsson1@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8987417