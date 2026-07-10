Manager - Platform Communications & Utilities
Verisure Sverige AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2026-07-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Verisure Innovation is looking for a Manager for our Platform Communication & Utilities area — Malmö
About the role
The platform organisation in Malmö develops and operates the software that underpins Verisure's alarm and smart home systems. We are responsible for the services that keep millions of connected devices online, upgradeable, and traceable — from the moment a device is manufactured until it is returned or decommissioned.
As Manager for Platform Communication & Utilities at Verisure Innovation, you will lead two teams: a software engineering team (Platform Utilities & Upgrades) and a specialist IoT connectivity team — approximately 15 employees in total. The engineering team builds and operates a portfolio of internal platform services covering device lifecycle management (factory provisioning, firmware upgrades, SIM management), internal operator and support tooling, and the data backbone connecting our hardware supply chain to our software platform. Several of these services run with 24/7 SLA requirements.
The IoT Connectivity team manages Verisure's relationships with IoT network and connectivity providers, working across technical, commercial, and operational dimensions to secure quality and cost efficiency in our global device fleet.
You are accountable for the area's deliverables, ways of working, and people development. You will collaborate closely with peer engineering managers, hardware supply chain stakeholders, external EMS partners, and global product and portfolio leadership. From time to time you will take the lead in technology and architecture discussions, helping the organisation draw conclusions and move forward.
Location: Malmö (5-minute walk from the Central Station)
Our AI journey
We are in the middle of a practical, progressive AI transformation — not chasing hype, but steadily embedding intelligence into how we build software and how we operate our platform. Our engineering teams are actively adopting AI-assisted development tools including GitHub Copilot and Claude Code, and we are rolling out a group-wide AIOps platform (built on AWS Bedrock) that already powers more than 25 use cases across 10+ countries. As manager, you will be part of shaping how your teams adopt and benefit from these tools, at a pace that makes sense.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with a genuine interest in leading and developing people, and the ability to build trust across engineering, product, and commercial stakeholders. You are comfortable operating in an environment with a long-term technical vision but shifting short-term priorities — and you communicate clearly around strategy, goals, and operational status.
Required:
Experience as a line manager for a software development team of 8 or more employees
Background in software development or technical project management
Fluency in English (verbal and written)
Meritorious:
5+ years as a line manager for a software development team
Experience managing teams with operational ownership of business-critical services (high availability, incident response)
Familiarity with device lifecycle management, IoT connectivity, or hardware/software integration
Experience working with external technical vendors or suppliers
Proficiency in Swedish (verbal and written)
Familiarity with backend technologies such as Java Spring Boot, Kubernetes, RabbitMQ, or microservice architectures
What we offer
We invest in our people. You will join a high-trust, knowledge-sharing culture with a real personal development budget, a clear mandate, and a peer group of experienced engineering managers. Our office is in central Malmö — bright, open, and a 5-minute walk from the Central Station.
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions, protecting more than 6 million customers across 17 countries. Our integrated business model spans product development, hardware manufacturing, sales, installation, customer service, and 24/7 professional monitoring. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood — and we save lives.
For more information, visit www.verisure.com
Apply today!Questions? Reach out to Charlotta Rydström, Group Talent Acquisition Leadcharlotta.rydstrom@verisure.com
Verisure Innovation is an equal-opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds.We look forward to your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2026060713". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176)
Malmö (visa karta
)
201 23 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Kontakt
Recruiter
Charlotta Rydström charlotta.rydstrom@verisure.com Jobbnummer
9999587