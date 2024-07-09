Manager - Industrial Engineering
2024-07-09
The project to implement Scania's first battery factory is in full swing and we in the engineering team are looking to reinforce our organization to be able to take on all the exciting challenges in battery production while looking ahead to a future with new projects. This creates the need of more experienced leaders to drive the introduction of our new organization.
If you are an experienced group manager, ready for a new challenge and feel that it would be exciting to be part of the journey ahead, then you are most welcome to apply to us.
Your profile:
As a leader, you are open and communicative.
You include your employees in decisions and work actively with feedback to create conditions for your employees to grow in their roles and towards our common goal of creating the world's best battery factory!
You are driven and committed and create trusting relationships both within your own organization and outside.
You have very good analytical skills. You are interested in technology and can easily familiarize yourself with details while having an understanding of the whole.
As a manager, you are responsible in ensuring that your employees have the conditions in place to create good results at the right time. You work independently but ask for support and help when needed.
You have most likely a degree from university/college, have experience from engineering and have worked as an engineering manager for at least 2-3 years.
Your work assignment:
You are the responsible manager of a group consisting of project managers, industrial engineers and other specialists in the industrial engineering field. We work according to Scania's methods with focus on ensuring safety, quality and productivity. Part of the assignment is part of Traton's common product strategy and we therefore work on a regular basis with our colleagues within the group.
You are part of a team of managers who jointly develop our way of working, together with our employees. We work cross-functionally to ensure standardized work across the entire Engineering organization and we would like to have diversity in our team.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English language.
Contact information
Please get in touch if you have questions or if you are curious to hear more about the role.
Roger Pavón, Engineering Workshop Manager
Battery Production/Investment projects, roger.pavon@scania.com
Application:
The application must contain a CV, personal letter and copies of grades. We apply tests as part of the recruitment process. A background check may be conducted for the position. Apply through Scania's website no later than 2024-07-31
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
