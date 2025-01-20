Manager - Electrical System Design, Bus Development
2025-01-20
Are you looking for a way to truly make a difference for a sustainable future? Would you be interested in being part of transforming the bus and coach industry into environmental friendly solutions, with buses powered by renewable fuels and green electricity?
We can offer you a management position where you will lead a team in this transformation journey, making a difference in your everyday work. We can also offer you a truly diverse and inclusive work environment where we appreciate people 's differences. We take on technical challenges with lots of joy and energy, challenging ourselves to reach results with support from all of us in the section.
Our section is responsible for the electrical system and the drivers area installation in the Scania bus and coach chassis. We are divided in four groups, three of the groups responsible for electrical system design and one group responsible for drivers area design.
Your Role
Your role will be to lead the group designing the high voltage electrical system in Scania battery electrified buses. The responsibility includes installation and design of electrical components related to the propulsion, batteries and charging.
Besides being in an electrification transformation journey our organisation have recently transformed towards an agile, SAFe way of working. Your team is part of a VCT (ART) responsible for the e-propulsion bus installations. You will together with other managers and leaders take an active part in developing this VCT, coaching the team members searching for more efficiency in the agile work environment.
As a group manager you will also be part of KNRE section management team where you will be leading the section together with the other managers.
Your Profile
You strongly believe in teamwork as the way to reach good results. You have a genuine interest in leadership and you are always striving to develop yourself in leading people. With a positive mindset, you easily communicate with other people and you have a strong ability to build good relationships. You see people 's differences and how to capture each and everyone's strengths in the team work.
You have a technical university degree and we expect you to be fluent in English.
Application
Your application should include a CV and we welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-02-03. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact hiring manager: Daniel Billström, daniel.billstrom@scania.com
