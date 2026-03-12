Manager - Creative Motion & AI studio (Marcom), Lund
Are you a collaborative, people-focused leader with a passion for AI, video, motions graphics, and storytelling? Do you strive for strong brands, innovation, and best-in-class assets? If so, this role is for you.
Who is your future team?
The Marketing Communciations unit is the guardian for the Axis brand and defines the expression of the brand globally. We execute projects in line with the strategic brand plan including brand, product, partner- and segment-related communications. MarCom creates content such as video, animations, photos, designs, illustrations, copywriting, and provides templates and visual guidelines for content across all communication channels including digital, social media, tradeshows, events, office designs, employer branding, conferences, print, and more.
What you'll do here as Manager, Creative Motion & AI Studio?
We are establishing a Creative Motion & AI Studio unit within MarCom to elevate how we tell stories, engage audiences, and bring our brand to life. We are looking for a hands-on creative leader to build, guide, and inspire this team.
You will guide a team of talented creators (within video, animations, 3D, photo, and AI), and drive the introduction and adoption of AI-assisted creative workflows and tools within the studio.
This role combines leadership, creativity, and production expertise, for someone who understands the craft and complexity of animation and video production. You will foster an inclusive, open, and empowering environment where the team collaborates to deliver marketing campaigns and creative assets. You are passionate about coaching and developing people, helping them take ownership, grow, and perform at their best.
Your responsibilities include:
* Guiding the creative direction in photo, video, and animation productions, ensuring high-quality delivery across brand, communication, and campaign needs.
* Shaping how AI tools enhance our production workflows. Coordinate the adoption of AI-assisted production tools, including prompt-based workflows, agents, and emerging creative technologies.
* Ensuring efficient studio operations, workflows, and resource planning
* Staying on top of trends in motion design, digital content, video storytelling, and AI-driven creation to continuously evolve studio capabilities.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You are a people-focused leader with a passion for coaching and inclusive leadership. You thrive on collaboration, communicate clearly, and know how to prioritize and manage multiple production projects effectively. You bring hands-on experience leading video, animation, or motion design teams, and are comfortable exploring and implementing AI tools; building AI agents and working with complex prompting is part of your day-to-day approach. Experience with 3D production is a plus.
You are experienced in navigating global organizations with complex offerings, and you understand the value of building strong networks across teams and stakeholders. Fluency in Swedish and English is essential.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
