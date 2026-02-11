Management Trainee Program
Kickstart your future at Telenor where talent grows into tomorrow's leaders.
Our Trainee Program is an exciting opportunity within Telenor Sweden, offering a unique opportunity to combine strategic initiatives, theoretical learnings, and practical experience. We offer you an exciting year within a fast-paced environment in which your personal development is front and center. By combining your daily work with trainings in relevant subjects, you will build a solid foundation to succeed within Telenor as well as grow as a professional.
Throughout the program, you will have the opportunity to build a strong network across the organization and become part of Telenor Sweden's trainee community. For the right person, the trainee program will open great opportunities within Telenor Group.
As a management trainee, you will be part of Telenor's prioritized strategic projects and play a role in transformation initiatives, gaining invaluable experience from top management at both divisional and national levels. Our trainee tracks within Networks and Consumer offer different paths for future leaders, all driven by the same ambition.
You will challenge, and you will be challenged. Are you in? This year, we are opening up roles in the following areas:
Network Management Trainee
In Networks we want to build leaders of the future and the purpose of this role is to learn about our division and progressing toward becoming a future technology manager. We offer you an exclusive insight into management and decision-making processes and the opportunity to build a strong network within the organization. As network management trainee you will be involved in projects led by others, with the goal of leading projects on your own. You will also learn how to work with technical strategies, financial follow-up and budgeting within a technology organization to build relevant skills for the future.
Consumer Management Trainee
Are you ready to kickstart your career? As a consumer management trainee, you will shadow and support our CMO in daily operations and strategic projects. You will gain hands-on experience in sales, marketing strategies, digital channels, and service excellence with the aim to drive value and customer growth in line with our strategy. Furthermore, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams, manage projects, and present to senior management.
Are you the one we're looking for?
We want to strengthen our organization with the next generation of young professionals, and we are looking for you who recently finished, or about to finish your studies, with a maximum of one year work experience after graduation.
You have a strong interest in the world of technology and see the value that telco brings - connecting people to what matters most. We believe that you have a curious mindset with big ambitions and the most important: you dare to challenge, test, fail and pivot.
At Telenor we work in an agile environment where you will have the chance to learn and improve every day. You are a true team player with a strong belief that we are better together! You take ownership and deliver with a high level of precision and integrity and value to work in a respectful environment where we see, listen and care for each other.
Consumer Management Trainee:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in economics, management, or industrial engineering
Strong analytical skills and a genuine interest in business development and leadership
Network Management Trainee:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering
Strong analytical skills and a genuine interest in technology, networks, AI, and digital services
Our promise to you!
We are better together. Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life. Work from home up to two days a week, if your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. You also get two 'give-me-a-break' days per year for extra time off, and our flexible working hours help you balance your time. We support you through every stage of life with our benefit package, including collective agreements, occupational pensions, wellness allowances, and customized insurance solutions tailored to your needs.
We invite you to a career in motion. Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. If you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Apply today!
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today.
If you have any questions or want to know more, feel free to contact our recruiter Hilma Ljungdahl, hilma.ljungdahl@telenor.se
