Maintenance Technician - Prototype Lab
Novo Energy R&d AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-21
We are building a state-of-the-art facility and a world-class team of technologists for R&D into next-generation battery cells, and we are now looking for a Maintenance Engineer to make it happen. You will establish maintenance routines and learn from equipment suppliers in order to become an expert in our new lab, together we enable the future of energy.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What You'll Do
You will develop and optimize the maintenance for the equipment, utility systems and facility in terms of reliability, cost and safety. Your role will include setting up, executing and reporting on preventative maintenance in collaboration with operators as well as take proper and fast action to perform trouble shooting and corrective maintenance. You will work proactively with the operators and lab manager to enable continuous operator maintenance. You will also assess and report on safety hazards associated with the maintenance of equipment.
You will participate in investment projects, to specify requirements so to minimize life cycle cost, evaluate robustness and documentation from suppliers, and coordinate the installation of equipment and systems. You will follow up on the performance of reliability of the equipment and claim warranty from the supplier when applicable. You will also evaluate the need for ware and spare parts and ensure these are available as needed.
You will have the opportunity to initiate the exchange of learnings with mother companies so to optimize the way of working with maintenance and calibration.
Your Background
This is an opportunity for you who always loved taking things apart, who isn't afraid to work with your hands and who always explores the root cause in order to find the most sufficient solution to the problem. You are a result-driven individual with strong communication skills. You thrive in a multicultural collaborative environment; you are a true team player that wants to have fun while contributing to a sustainable future!
- Education in mechanical/electrical systems, automation or instrumentation
- A couple of years of experience from working with preventive maintenance and calibration in a regulated industry
Please note that we will soon leave for vacation and during that period the handeling time for your application will unfortunately increase. For this job, you may have to wait until the end of August for feedback.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
