Maintenance Reliability Specialist - 1-Year FTC
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-03-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
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, Karlshamn
, Tanum
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, Sunne
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At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Within the Center of Expertise Maintenance Packaging in the SRVCS Next Generation Service Operations-, we are looking for a Maintenance Reliability Specialist, who will take responsibility of the Global Maintenance Recommendations of our equipment. In this position, you will participate in the consistent application of RCM (Reliability Center Methodology) to secure that we develop, improve, and implement accurate and effective maintenance recommendations to maintain Core Tetra Pak equipment, as well as Extended equipment at our customer plants. You will lead the maintenance life cycle ownership of our equipment by complying with the RCM methos and our continuous improvement feedback loop.
You will be travelling up to 20-30% of your time.
This position is based in Lund, Sweden.
This position is offered as a 1-year fixed-term contract, with the possibility of a future job rotation based on business needs and performance.
What you will do
Lead the development of maintenance tasks based on the optimum maintenance tactical mix to target equipment mechanical performance and acceptable maintenance cost, in collaboration with Equipment product owner and other relevant experts.
Participate during the life cycle updates and development project of equipment in the control and review of the maintenance cost.
Lead the maintenance strategy of our equipment base on the maintenance analyses and in compliance with service business requirements.
Lead the evaluation and analysis of feedback on our maintenance recommendations in collaboration with the Regions organization and Equipment Product Owners, to update the maintenance recommendations and suggest equipment design improvement.
Participate in supporting the Development and Technology organisation in our equipment development and life cycle activities, through the submission and follow-up of operational & maintenance requirements during the design phase.
Participate as subject matter expert to initiatives/projects within Tetra Pak Services and Development and Engineering, and deliver according to agreed outcomes.
Participate in the definition and improvement of our maintenance program to secure it is fit for Tetra Pak future business strategy.
Maintain an optimum level of technical expertise to deliver high quality maintenance recommendations.
Maintain equipment structure (BOM) in the Enterprise Asset Management tool, based on Engineering change or Task update requirements.
Drive the corrections, improvements, and modifications of the Global Maintenance Recommendations base on the request of the end users and feedback.
We believe you have
5+ years of experience in maintenance management and optimization.
5+ years experience in the front line with customers.
Understanding of system performance and maintenance cost in relation to business performance and customer value.
Understanding of maintenance and reliability concepts.
Demonstrated Leadership Elements of Change and Engage.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 1st April 2026.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Zsofia Tamaska at zsofia.tamaska@tetrapak.com
.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Luis Antonio Godinez Garcia at Luis.GodinezG@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9805412