Maintenance manager
Stegra Boden AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Boden Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Boden
2025-09-18
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra Boden AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Maintenance Manager
This role is responsible for establishing and developing a strong safety culture throughout the organization. You will take responsibility for fostering a safe work environment by actively establishing and upholding control measures and safety procedures. You will be planning maintenance actions and leading a team of technicians. As leader of the unit you will have the opportunity to build a competent and dependable team from scratch, capable to scale Stegra's operations in Sweden and beyond.
Responsibilities:
Responsible for the implementation of maintenance strategies, activity plans, schedules, and preventive maintenance programs to ensure optimal equipment performance.
Responsible for safety, environmental and compliance. Lead the team of engineers and technicians, providing guidance, training, and support.
Responsibility for the execution of mechanical projects, including upgrades and installations.
Oversee and manage the mechanical systems and technology to ensure they operate efficiently and adhere to regulations.
Maintain accurate records of work orders, inventory, and equipment maintenance, and provide regular reports to the operations management.
Working with and manage suppliers and contractors.
Manage the department's budget. Foster an innovative and inclusive organizational culture with focus on continuous improvements and cross-functional collaboration.
Qualifications:
Experienced in working on a Pickling Line Tandem Cold Mill both during erection / commissioning and normal operations.
Experienced in the Acid Regeneration Plant process.
Experienced in Batch Annealing and Skin Pass Mill processes.
Relevant degree in engineering or relevant industry experience. Experience in greenfield projects, startups or commissioning.
Strong process and technical knowledge in the mechanical field.
Experience in ISO systems 9001/14001/45001. Insight in digital tools for maintenance.
Experience working with SMS equipment.
Proficiency in using relevant software and tools Office suite, CMMS systems etc. Exceptional leadership and team management skills. Familiarity with relevant industry regulations and standards.
Very good communication skills in English. Basic Swedish skills is seen as a plus.
Location: Boden, Sweden.
We are looking for people available to start in March 2025. We are open for candidates that are able to relocate before or around March 2025.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-01 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Arbetsplats
H2GS Boden AB Jobbnummer
9515539