Maintenance Engineer
Northvolt Revolt AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-10
, Skellefteå
We are looking for a driven Maintenance Engineer to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our passionate Maintenance team based in Skelleftea.
As a Maintenance Engineer you will play an important role within the maintenance team of Revolt. Reporting directly to the maintenance manager, you will have a key role in maintaining and repairing our facilities and utilities in Skellefteå.
You will work closely with the rest of the maintenance team, the different departments of Revolt and many different contractors to close the loop of batteries and strive to have the World 's best battery recycling plant.
Key responsibilities
Develop and optimize proactive and reactive maintenance in terms of reliability, cost, and safety. Do a follow-up on equipment performance and reliability.
Identify, prioritize, and evaluate the different spare parts for the plant equipment.
Assess the required tools and skills required for efficient plant maintenance.
Work proactively with, among others, maintenance specialists, technicians, supervisors, and planners to design and develop an effective long term maintenance plan.
Assess and report safety hazards. Perform risk analysis when needed.
Support Engineering, Project, and Operations team on Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT), Site Acceptance Tests (SAT), and other key stages of the final handover of new equipment. Review documentation and ensure that commissioning and start-up requirements are accounted for.
Identify, communicate, and drive potential processes or maintenance improvements.
Contribute to the maintenance plan optimization as well as the Factory Breakdown Structure (FBS) implementation and improvement.
Collaborate with the different stakeholders on the 3rd party inspections at site: Work to assure compliance on ATEX directive, assist with CE validation of the process when needed and ensure the execution of pressurized vessels inspections according to the Swedish legislation.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Qualifications and experience
M.Ss or B.Sc degree in technical area such as mechanical, electrical, automation or similar.
At least 5 years of experience as maintenance engineer in chemical, mining, or energy generation plants.
Experience in practical industrial work, safety in process industry, hot-works, LOTO and permit-to-work procedures.
Project management experience is very valuable.
Fluency in English is a must. Fluency in other languages, including Swedish is valuable but not required.
Skills & Requirements
Specific skills
Good technical knowledge about mechanical, automation and electrical.
Proven skills in working with continuous improvements in industrial environment.
Deep understanding and experience of equipment, piping, pumps, valves, control tools, chemicals, electronics.
Troubleshooting capabilities on mechanical and electrical issues.
Experience with PLC and/or SCADA systems is a plus.
High work ethic, multi-tasker, strong analytical ability and attention to details, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
Personal success factors
Can-do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Highly organized and result driven.
Grit, flexibility, accuracy, and motivation to take on new challenges.
Very strong safety mindset.
Friendliness, service-mind, and determination to create a great working environment.
Strong understanding of cultural fit and its implications.
Passionate and purpose driven, attitude to work together for a more sustainable future.
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry.
Fluency in other languages is a plus.
Experience from a multi-cultural environment.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559237-8060)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8601770