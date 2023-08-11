Mainframe Database Administrator at SEB
2023-08-11
SEB is a leading northern European financial service group, and at the same time, one of the largest IT employers in the Nordics. Banking is changing rapidly, and we have a reputation of being entrepreneurial and innovative in the face of change. We work hard to future proof SEB's digital architecture and customer products because it makes a huge impact for our customers and colleagues.
What you will be doing
Are you a developer today and ready to take the next step in your career?
We are increasing our team with one Database Administrator and are searching for you who are a developer today and interested to challenge yourself and step in to a new role.
You will be part of an expert function within mainframe databases at DSI Mainframe & IBMi. In your role as a Database Administrator you will work with data modelling, logical and physical database design and with development support, but first we will help you with your training and development and introduce you to your new role.
The team Database Solutions is an internal support organization within Technology and our internal customers are all mainframe developers that need database support of different kind. You will work in a team of 8 colleagues, whom you will get great support from in the varied everyday life.
As a Mainframe Database Administrator you will, among other things;
• Design, develop and maintain databases in mainframe environments
• Work with performance tuning of Sql's together with the development teams at SEB
• Introduce new technology and new tools for managing databases in an automated way in our mainframe DevOps toolchain
Who we are looking for
As mentioned above we are searching for you who are a developer today and interested to take a new direction in your developer career.
You will get a unique chance to work with relational databases and gain new knowledge over time. Depending on your background and interests you will have possibilities to influence our way of working and our choice of tools e.g. VSCode, Zowe CLI etc.
We believe that you today are familiar with:
• Mainframe environment
• COBOL development
• Db2 for z/OS
• SQL
To succeed in this role you are driven, structured and take responsibility for your work and result. You are a team player and happy to share your knowledge while you are curious and take advantage of the skills around you. You are passionate about the chance to learn something new and have a strong will to develop. Through your previous experiences you have learned to analyze problems and find solutions while also daring to challenge old methods.
What we offer
What we offer in addition to work life balance, new technology and friendly culture:
• Every fifth sprint our developers have the opportunity to explore new techniques and come up with new findings.
• We aim to be at the forefront of new technologies and a driving force in society.
• We work hard to future-proof SEB with world class digital architecture and the deployment of new technologies.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-28
