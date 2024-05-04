Machine engineer to maintenance department
NKT HV Cables AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Karlskrona Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Karlskrona
2024-05-04
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At the factory in Karlskrona, NKT is designing, developing and manufacturing the high-voltage power cable solutions enabling the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry.
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Exciting opportunity to join a world-leading HV cable manufacturer to grow your career alongside great coworkers!
Are you a engineer who enjoys being part of the renewable energy sector? Does your expertise shine through creative problem-solving, goal achievement, and communication skills?
Our Maintenance Engineering department is expanding, we are now looking for new colleagues who will join our team and contribute to our continued success.
Joining NKT opens up many future career opportunities as well as personal growth.
Work description
As an engineer, you'll work on proactive, long-term solutions that enhance operational reliability. You'll continuously contribute to the development of our service operations, both theoretically and practically. You'll also be responsible for creating regular analyses within your area of expertise and providing technical knowledge and input for maintenance development.
Your main tasks:
• Participating in improvement activities and developing designs
• Be a part of investment projects
• Conducting analysis of occurring disturbances
• Be the speaking partner between maintenance department and production
• Create instructions for maintenance
• Be responsible for keeping right spare parts in stock
• Following KPI:s related to the production and take actions when needed
To thrive with us, you should be a responsible and creative individual who actively seeks improvements and new opportunities. You are service minded and interested in taking on new tasks, serving as a role model for safety.
Your ability to work both individually and in a team is essential. As a true team player, you contribute to maintaining a positive climate and collaboration within the department and across the organization.
The position calls for a person who is comfortable in swiftly changing contexts and can maintain coordination of various tasks and communications simultaneously.
In addition to the above, we expect you to have:
* A technical education or similar work experience in form of automation, mechanic or electrical maintenance
* Proficiency in Office programs
* Fluent in both Swedish and English
Experience as a Maintenance Engineer in a manufacturing or industrial setting is meritorious. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4959-42463435". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Kontakt
Jenni Aronsson +46 708 28 79 47 Jobbnummer
8657841