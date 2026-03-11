Loyalty Manager to H&M Marketing
2026-03-11
Job Description
As our new Loyalty Manager, you will shape the global loyalty vision that touches millions of customers and directly influence H&M's loyalty direction for years to come. In this role, you won't just optimize a loyalty program - you'll redefine what loyalty means in modern fashion retail, building an offering that is insight-driven, technologically advanced, and culturally relevant across markets. If you're looking for a career-defining challenge with global impact, this role is for you.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
In this role, you will be responsible for the end-to-end ownership of H&M's global loyalty proposition by setting clear priorities, focus areas, and objectives for the global loyalty team.
Own and evolve the global loyalty strategy and proposition, ensuring it drives customer engagement, retention, and long-term value while aligning with broader Marketing, CRM, Digital, and Commercial priorities.
Lead, coach, and develop a high-performing loyalty team, spanning proposition development, activation, customer experience, data capture, and analytics, while fostering a collaborative, insights-driven, and results-oriented culture.
Drive the continuous evolution of the loyalty operating model, identifying opportunities to improve capabilities, ways of working, and cross-functional collaboration to unlock measurable customer and business value.
Translate loyalty insights and performance into clear priorities and strategic decisions, ensuring initiatives are guided by customer behavior, data, and commercial impact.
Champion loyalty as a strategic growth driver across the organization, strengthening alignment between marketing, product, digital, and regional teams to deliver a seamless and compelling member experience.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be part of the Global Marketing Organisation, belonging to Marketing Activation and reporting to Head of Marketing Activation. You will collaborate closely with the CRM Manager, Planned Communications Manager, and colleagues across Marketing Steering, Creative Production, Tech, Analytics, and regional teams. Together, you'll ensure that H&M's Loyalty program delivers inspiring, relevant, and effective customer experiences at scale.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Economics, or a related field.
Nine to ten years of experience in loyalty, CRM, customer marketing, or other commercial roles, including experience, with a proven track record of building and developing high-performing teams.
Excellent stakeholder management skills across Marketing, CRM, Digital, Analytics, and Commercial teams.
The ability to balance global strategic direction with regional realities in a complex multi-market environment.
A strong analytical and commercial mindset, with the ability to translate insights into action.
A solid understanding of loyalty programs, customer engagement, and lifecycle management.
Clear written and verbal communication skills in English.
And people who are...
Collaborative, curious, and comfortable working in an environment of change and high ambition.
Skilled at simplifying complexity and bringing clarity to teams.
Passionate about understanding customer behavior and building experiences that create long-term value.
Driven by impact, energized by problem-solving, and motivated by leading others to success.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from many things-our inclusive and collaborative culture, our values, and our opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
