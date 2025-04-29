Lokalvård: Cleaner
EkoSkrubb AB is expanding and looking for more talented employees who are full of energy and understand the value of their work.
Briefly about us:
EkoSkrubb AB was founded in 2020 and we believe that sustainable business needs to put the customer in focus but also work climate-smart.
About you
We see that you have previous qualifications from similar services, are driven and structured.
You see the value of your work, have a feeling for your assignments and know what good service means.
We also want you to meet these criteria:
Good knowledge of Swedish or English.
Previous and documented qualifications in home cleaning.
Nice and good energy.
This is a merit:
Previous and documented qualifications in hotel cleaning.
Previous and documented qualifications in window cleaning.
Use the form to submit your application
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-29
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
EkoSkrubb AB (org.nr 559252-4945), https://ekoskrubb.se/jobb
9312045