Logistics Manager at Vic Energy!
2023-11-27
About Us
Vic Energy AB, a part of Victor Energy, is a leading company in the electrical power industry with operations in Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Poland, and Germany. We are the fastest-growing company in the Swedish market, working with large and stable clients. Our work involves building transmission and distribution lines as well as transformer stations. With over 250 employees, including engineers, project managers, specialists, and installers, we foster an open work environment with short decision-making processes. The company's management is characterized by long-term vision. Vic Energy is proud to be a part of the green industrial transformation in the North through our participation in the Aurora-Line project, a groundbreaking initiative shaping the energy sector for future generations. To ensure smooth and efficient operational processes, we are now seeking a passionate and competent Logistics Manager to join our team.
Visit Vic Energy's website www.victorenergy.com
or www.javaholdings.ca
Arbetsuppgifter
Job description
As a Logistics Manager at Vic Energy AB, you will play a central role in our projects, with overall responsibility for all materials and equipment needed for the project. Your responsibilities will include managing and optimizing logistics flows and handling inventory flows. You will also coordinate and manage local transportation, collaborate with subcontractors for truck transportation and storage, all in accordance with project requirements. Working closely with the site manager, you will regularly update and report on received materials and changes, ensuring that deliveries to the pole sites are on schedule. Local-level purchasing activities may be necessary for urgent and critical deliveries.Profil
Your Profile
We are looking for someone with a relevant university degree in Logistics and Purchasing or several years of experience working in logistics and purchasing. You also have good knowledge of tools, equipment, vehicles and trucks.
You possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills and have knowledge of Croatian/Serbian/Bosnian language as well as English and preferably Swedish.
Additionally, you have good computer skills and are an experienced user of Excel. We believe that you, as a candidate, are driven to develop and improve processes and routines, collaborating in a results-oriented manner to achieve set goals. A valid driver's license (B) is a requirement for the position. To thrive in this role, you need to be a team player unafraid to take initiative, make demands, and challenge the business. Your strength lies in structure, excellent organizational, and planning skills.
Vic Energy values an open and humble work environment, so we will place significant emphasis on your personal qualities.
We Offer
An exciting opportunity to work in a rapidly growing company within the electrical power industry. For us, work satisfaction is important, and Vic Energy places a strong focus on development, engagement, and business acumen. In this role, you have the chance to be part of the transition required to take the next step towards a sustainable society. Do you want to join Vic Energy AB on its journey? Don't hesitate to submit your application today!Så ansöker du
More Information and Application
In this recruitment process, Vic Energy AB is collaborating with Clockwork Staffing & Recruitment AB. For more information, please feel free to contact recruitment consultant Monica Berglund at phone: 0733-51 27 00. Apply by December 18, 2023, via www.clockworkpeople.se.
Full-time
Duration: Project employment until December 31, 2025, with the possibility of permanent employment.
Number of Positions: 1
Salary: Fixed monthly salary
