Logistics Manager
Hästens Sängar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Köping
2025-05-01
eller i hela Sverige
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Growing Team
BE AWAKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YOUR LIFE
About the role:
Working in the Logistics team with the objective to deliver on time and according to customer expectations with the highest quality. Hästens are on a mission to bring the best sleep in the world to more and more people everywhere. To enable future growth the Logistics Manager will have an important role to drive and implement structural changes needed. Hästens Logistics Platform is key to having the capability to serve sales and fulfil our customers with world class solutions.
The Logistics Management function is responsible for all distribution activities including transports, planning execution function, contract management and warehousing operations. The responsibility includes to drive the changes of outsourced warehouse operations worldwide and new ways of working.
Responsibilities:
Lead and develop a logistics team of 8-10 employees across Sweden, USA, and China.
Oversee daily operations of our three global warehouses and transportation networks.
Build and implement a strategic logistics roadmap to support company growth.
Work closely with manufacturing, sales, and customer service teams to ensure high service levels and on-time deliveries.
Optimize inventory management, transportation, and warehouse processes.
Develop strong partnerships with external logistics providers.
Lead and manage logistics projects, including process improvements, system upgrades, and cost optimization initiatives.
Prepare and manage logistics budgets, reports, and KPIs.
Act as a key business partner to leadership, providing insight and recommendations for continuous improvement.
Skills and requirements:
Bachelor or master's degree
Proven experience (5+ years) in logistics or supply chain management, preferably in a fast-paced, international environment.
Strong leadership skills and experience managing dispersed teams.
Strategic mindset with the ability to translate strategy into hands-on execution.
Excellent problem-solving, organizational, and project management skills.
Strong interpersonal skills - you are grounded, self-aware and able to inspire trust and performance in your team.
Comfortable working independently and making decisions in a dynamic, entrepreneurial environment.
Fluent in English; Swedish is a strong plus.
Experience with ERP systems (Rootstock) is a plus.
About us:
Since 1852, Hästens Beds has been committed to crafting the best sleep. The skilled craftspeople at our factory in Köping, Sweden, have been refining our work for generations. Every bed is bespoke and made by hand using only the best natural materials. The difference lies in the details and our quest to provide the most restful sleep for people who want to lead a higher quality of life. We are proud to be a world-class international brand, operating in more than 40 countries with over 300 partners in Europe, Asia, America and Africa - and still growing.
Compensation & Benefits:
We offer a comprehensive and competitive salary and benefits program.
Hästens is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We do not discriminate in recruitment, hiring, training, advancement, or other employment practices. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating and promoting an inclusive environment for all employees. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hästens Sängar AB
(org.nr 556052-6377), https://www.hastens.com/en Arbetsplats
Hästens Jobbnummer
9315365