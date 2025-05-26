Linux Administrator
· 10-12 years of experience in VMware infrastructure, cloud automation, or IT operations roles.
• Experience in Linux Administration 6 to 10 yrs on RHEL 7.x, 8.x,9.x and other Linux flavors (Debian, CentOS, Ubuntu, HPE/Suse Unix, Oracle Linux) preferred
• Installation, configuration and management of Linux Physical and VMware/RHEV VMs
• Installation, configuration and management of Red hat Satellite Server
• Installation and Maintain Red hat Linux operating systems and associated infrastructure software Developing, documenting, installing, and complying with automated monitoring console operations procedures.
• Hands on automated patch management knowledge
• Exposure to VMware Tanzu, Azure and Aws are preferred
• Configure share and file/folder NFS permissions according to instructions Reporting utilization, tuning and server performance.
• Provide capacity planning and management services for all equipment. Configure and register with RHN (Red hat Satellite Server)/YUM server
• Good knowledge of LVM & Different services- NFS, Send mail, Samba, NTP, SSH, SNMP, SFTP, Syslog
• Security and Network Management- IPTABLES, NIC Bonding, Routing and performance tuning and troubleshooting skills
• Experience in Installing and configuring Red hat Linux on Standalone and Blade servers (Dell and HPE) in Physical infrastructure platform.
• Must have knowledge and experience on creating shell script/python scripts for regular administrator activities.
• Hands on experience in VMware platforms (VMware VMs, Aria (vRA and vROPs)
• Oracle Linux installation and maintaining using OVM (Oracle PCA)
• PCA required (any one or more of the skills, other than Linux)
• Create and Manage Data Centers and Clusters in RHEV
• Manage VMware/RHEV Networks and Storage
• Manage Users and Hosts in Red hat Satellite server
• Deploy custom software using Red hat Satellite server
• Patch Management and Errata updates using Red hat Satellite server
• Experience in Nagios/Op5 monitoring is recommended
• Manage System configurations and security protocols using Puppet
• Ability to work in puppet automation tasks
• Use Puppet Modules and classes for advanced configuration Management
• Deploy Hosts with Satellite server Knowledge and experience in Gitlab Installation
