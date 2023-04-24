Life Cycle Assessment Specialist | Sustainability
2023-04-24
Let us describe the challenge we offer
At Polestar we combine design, technology and sustainability to accelerate the transition to electric, sustainable mobility. We are currently looking for a Life Cycle Assessment Specialist to join our Sustainability team. Polestar have set out to spearhead transparency and sustainability within the automotive industry, and a keystone in that is our work with continuous data-driven impact assessments and the LCAs we publish for our cars.
This position will be based at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you do
In this role you will join a team of LCA-specialists at Polestar. Like all roles at Polestar, there's a great mix of strategic and operational work happening simultaneously. You will work to track down data, conduct LCA-calculation and develop the way we work together with your team. You will collaborate cross-functionally to support Polestar's departments in assessing the environmental impact of their choices and actions. You will work to enable a transparent and harmonized way of calculating and communicating the environmental impact of cars.
Your responsibilities will be:
• Perform LCAs and other impact assessments
• Develop and maintain Polestar's LCA-methodology in close collaboration with Volvo Cars, Geely and other stakeholders
• Develop Polestar's capability of measuring environmental impact
• Develop and maintain guidance and tools to support Polestar's departments in making the most environmentally sound choices, e.g. the Climate calculation tool
• Engage in global multi-stakeholder initiatives for harmonization of LCA in the automotive industry
• Secure that LCAs are published for all Polestar's models and variants in a consistent and transparent way
• Deliver environmental impact data to all departments at Polestar and for external reports when needed
• Support LCA communication and training across Polestar and externally
• Deliver improvement suggestions to both internal and external stakeholders, e.g. suppliers
• Perform an annual environmental impact assessment for the company, including an annual climate and circularity calculation, in close collaboration with Polestar's Climate and Circular Lead
• Expand Polestar's data collection capabilities on environmental aspects, throughout our value chain, in close collaboration with Polestar's Transparency Lead
Furthermore, you will be a part of the Global Function Sustainability and the Global Sustainability Matrix, where you will directly report to our Sustainability Program Manager. You will be working with colleagues across the whole of Polestar along with our affiliate network, e.g. Volvo Cars and Geely.
Who you are
You are energized by working in a creative start-up environment, taking action where you see potential and creating structure where needed. You have great skills when it comes to documentation, structure and communication.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
• You have more than 3 years of experience working with LCA in the industry
• You have a relevant university degree, preferably covering LCA and environmental impact assessment
• You have strong knowledge of Gabi Software
• You know how to perform LCA according to standards such as ISO 14044/14040 and Greenhouse Gas Protocol Product Life Cycle Accounting and Reporting Standard
• You have experience of using LCA to assess a variety of impact categories, besides climate impact, such as resource depletion, water use and toxicity.
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication.
Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a team with diverse experience, gender and background.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
