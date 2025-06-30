Legal Assistant at Oatly
2025-06-30
WHY OATLY?
Across the world people's consumption habits and diets are evolving to be more plant-based. Enter Oatly, the #1 oat based dairy alternative producer in the world with products spanning multiple categories.
We're determined on being part of the discussion on the long-term future of the food and beverage industry. To keep this movement going, we need more brilliant minds to come work with us to keep the momentum going and the Oatly flowing.
Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process.
Sustainability, nutritional health and trust are at the heart of what we do. We are building a culture that constantly upgrades each other so we can upgrade the planet. This is a company that shows great respect and a fearless approach to make positive change. Does this feel exciting? Well, this is where you come in.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO
We're looking for a highly organized and motivated legal assistant to support our in-house legal team. You'll handle administrative and legal tasks like document preparation, contract management, corporate governance, and coordination across Oatly. This role suits someone who thrives in structure and wants to grow in a corporate legal setting.
Here's the main elements of the role... Provide day-to-day administrative support to the legal team, including scheduling, meeting preparation, and filing
Assist in drafting and proofreading a wide range of legal documents and in coordinating multiple signature processes.
Organize and maintain legal records and databases, including version control and archiving of contracts and agreements
Prepare documentation for company governance matters, such as board and shareholder meetings
Support legal team in handling internal queries from key business partners
Coordinate with external counsel, notaries, and regulatory authorities
Maintain and monitor legal calendar including filing deadlines and corporate governance events
Monitor and coordinate incoming legal requests from business
Maintain confidentiality and ensure data security for all legal documentation
But, you know. These are just the things we can think of right now! This might be the job today, but tomorrow brings more change, so being light on your feet and willing to embrace the unknown is a verrrrrry big help.
In this role, you will report to the Group Legal Counsel and be based at our Malmö HQ. Remote work from within Sweden is possible, although Malmö is preferred.
This next section is for all the bullet point lovers out there:
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO BRING TO THE TABLEWe are looking for you who have at least 2 years of experience in a legal support role (or a similar administrative support role) ideally in a publicly traded company or law firm, but also potentially in an accounting, consulting, or financial organization, court or regulatory authority.
Other key competencies & experiences:
University degree in business administration, law or equivalent education
Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills
Ability to manage multiple priorities in a structured manner
Understanding of legal processes including Swedish corporate law basics and general corporate entity management
Proficient in Microsoft Office (especially Word and Excel); experience with contract or document management systems is a plus
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
WHO WE NEED YOU TO BEWe think your oatsomeness is built upon the following qualities: You are a passionate advocate for sustainability who strives to create societal shifts and drive the plant-based revolution.
You are highly collaborative and understand that our success as a company depends on our ability to work together to find innovative solutions.
You are comfortable with a dynamical work environment and energized by the challenge of building something lasting that benefits both the world and its people.
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe you have a thirst for knowledge and with a hands-on approach, even in times of rapid change. Your social competence allows you to work effectively both independently and collaboratively.
Finally,we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
Another bulleted list felt redundant, so we made this page talking about all the benefits we offer to sweeten the deal of working with us before you apply - if you're curious, check out this fancy page right here!
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make.
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Last day of application: 11th of July.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China and the US, our products are available in more than 50 countries.
Love Oatly XOXO
