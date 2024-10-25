Learning specialist to Scania Academy
Introduction
Learning and development are absolute fundamentals for Scania to be the leader in driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. If you are looking for a challenge with varied tasks in a continuously changing environment, please continue reading.
The mission for Scania Academy is to work with continuous learning and competence development to enable Scania's transformation.
Our way of learning is transforming, and we are now looking for information and knowledge in new ways. We therefore need to enable continuous learning and view learning as an integral part of our daily work.
Your assignment
The overarching mission for the group "Industrial Competence Development" at Scania Academy is to ensure sustainable and efficient competence development support to the main stakeholders within the industrial area and for the enabling functions.
In this role, you will engage in strategic collaboration with partners across the business, supporting them in identifying competence needs and acting as a learning expert. You will work alongside subject matter experts in different areas to analyze their needs and suggest learning solutions. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in supporting the organization's transition into a learning organization, leading various assignments and projects connected to learning.
You will also facilitate workshops to enhance engagement and knowledge sharing. By partnering up with colleagues within Scania Academy, other support functions and connecting with colleagues within the Traton Group, you will create business value and drive collaborative initiatives. Utilizing and promoting digital tools such as the Learning Experience Platform will be essential to be successful in this role. Furthermore, you will leverage data insights to enhance learning experiences, while also discovering and driving new ways of working within the learning and development field.
Your profile
You have the relevant University Degree, such as Human Recourses, the field of Pedagogics, Engineering or Economics
Preferable, you have experience from:
learning and development as a professional area
leading assignments or projects
a transformation journey
working with R&D, PP&L or Enabling Functions at Scania
working with the Scania Way
You are fluent in Swedish and English
About you
We are looking for individuals who are enthusiastic about driving learning and development to contribute to Scania's ongoing success. You thrive in and have the ability to focus in a constantly changing environment.
You can effectively lead both yourself and others. Your ability to find innovative solutions to challenges will be essential, as will your capacity to meet people where they are and guide them along their journey.
You should be prepared to take on various assignments in a global setting, collaborating with others and working as part of a team. You have a mindset focused on delivering continuous value, you are self-driven, responsible, and proactive. Embracing a Growth Mindset is important, as is the courage and curiosity to experiment and learn from both successes and setbacks. You are a self-driven learner and take responsible for your own competence development.
Furthermore, you should be enthusiastic about exploring the potential of AI and leveraging it to enhance our learning solutions and in improving efficiency and effectiveness. You think it is important to be data driven, like to work with data and can promote the importance of being data driven.
Our team
We are a highly motivated and skilled team where we consider each other's ideas and support each other. We often team up in pairs to take on our assignments and tasks. We work in an agile way and strive to continuously improve our working methods by exchanging knowledge and experience to support each other.
What we offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both domestically as well as internationally. We have a broad offer of personnel benefits ranging from health allowance to performance bonuses. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. As an organization we are currently transforming our operating model, hence it is important to have an open- and resilient mindset towards change and evolvement.
We are dedicated to build a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you are excited about this role but your experience does not align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We hire for attitude and train for skills. You will learn along the way.
At Scania Academy we know and love Learning and Development. We look forward to your application!
More information and application
For further information about the position please contact Anna de Haan Director Industrial Competence Development, anna.de.haan@scania.com
