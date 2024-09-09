Learning Creator
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Pedagogjobb / Älmhult Visa alla pedagogjobb i Älmhult
2024-09-09
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About us
Inter IKEA Systems B.V. is the owner of the IKEA Concept and the worldwide IKEA franchisor. Our assignment is to continuously develop the IKEA Concept and to ensure its successful implementation in existing and new markets.
Inter IKEA Systems offers an exciting work environment in a global marketplace with exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us. At IKEA, we give straightforward, down-to-earth people a chance to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. Because we know when we develop our co-workers we're developing our business too. Take time to explore the IKEA Franchise system here, and read more about us here.
Job Description
The Learning Creators lead the learning design and creation of the IKEA Concept learning offer. They secure that the learning solutions deliver to the co-workers and business needs, as well as to the agreed business priorities. You work in an agile development team together with people with different competences. Each team is responsible for a part of the total IKEA Concept learning offer.
About you
You believe that people learn all the time. You have a passion for adult learning. You are interested and curious working together in a team with stakeholders across IKEA to create learning solutions answering to the retail conceptual learning needs. You are rooted in IKEA business reality and understand our business very well. You see that our co-workers are the heart and soul of what IKEA is. Together we create IKEA.
What's more, we believe that you have/are:
Experience and expertise in designing and creating learning solutions for adults.
Enjoy working in a team, and together with many stakeholders across IKEA, in an ever changing retail reality.
Energy, driven and commitment to deliver results, throughout the process from the exploration of the learning needs to the creation of the learning materials with attention to every detail.
A growth mind-set; curious to explore and eager to learn.
Inspired by the IKEA culture and values and motivated to act as an ambassador.
Have a passion for Home Furnishing and improving people's life at home.
Have the passion to work as a team to achieve a common business goal while also having the motivation to work independently to achieve the required task or goal.
Have experience leading projects or assignments across teams and in an international and culturally diverse work environment.
Knowledge and experience of Articulate 360 authoring tool.
Knowledge and experience of agile ways of working.
Knowledge and experience of design thinking.
It's also beneficial if you know UX and graphic design.
About the assignment
Lead, develop and maintain the design and creation of our learning solutions in our IKEA Concept Learning offer, securing our unique IKEA identity.
Produce learning solutions in various formats (digital, face to face, blended etc.).
Work with authoring tools, as well as tools for creating face to face and blended learning solutions.
Be the go-to specialist about the learning authoring software and tools.
Contribute to the prototyping and testing of learning solutions.
Contribute to the renewal and innovation of the IKEA Concept learning offer.
Perform quality control of learning solutions.
Growing together
The world is changing, and the IKEA business is changing with it. For IKEA though, one thing will always remain the same: our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. Do you want to contribute?
We're looking for people who have experienced working in a large retail organisation or contributing to functions that can be found in our value chain - from product idea and development to manufacturing, to supply, to our retail markets, into our customers' homes and everything in between. For you, we offer a unique opportunity to develop a holistic view of the IKEA business. When you grow, IKEA grows too!
A few more details for you
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Älmhult, Sweden. Some travel will be required.
Please send your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest 20 September 2024. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you want to work at IKEA and why you would be a good fit for this role.
You will report to the Retail Concept Learning Creation Manager. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Jobbnummer
8888598