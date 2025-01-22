Lead Unity Engineer
2025-01-22
About the role
We are looking for Senior and Lead Engineers to take on the responsibility of driving the software development of our product and building a successful team to deliver on all challenges. You will lead a growing engineering team, oversee all technical aspects of the project's development and ensure its needs are met. You will also partner with the leadership team to help develop our company culture.
Your day-to-day as a Lead Unity Engineer
• Providing technical leadership and inspiring the engineering team through personal commitment and constructive feedback
• Contributing to the creation of a development culture where accountability is healthy, potential is maximized and accomplishments are celebrated
• Working with other leaders to define our vision, mission, and strategy
• Keeping track of a technical roadmap to forecast delivery dates and account for dependencies and risks, while identifying bottlenecks and proposing solutions to improve efficiency
• Ensuring the quality, performance, and stability of technical deliverables
• Following technical standards and goals for the project's architecture, pipelines and technical processes
• Advocating for excellent structure, such as clean code practices, deep software architecture knowledge, and consistency in all deliverables
• Staying on top of the latest technologies through proactive learning
Requirements
• Experience in leading and growing a cross-functional development team by mentoring, inspiring and guiding through your feedback
• Full proficiency in Unity 3D and all its core components
• Expertise in C#/.Net (C# 9/10 and .Net 5/6 preferred)
• Ability to quickly grasp the "full picture"
• Ability to be autonomous and take ownership of your own tasks
Good to have
• Experience in native development (such as iOS/Android)
• Experience creating Client/Server applications in C#
• Experience with Frontend/Backend development in C#
Personal traits
• Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
• Ability to prioritize own tasks and guide others in doing so
• Good interpersonal and team-work skills
• Excellent communication
• Open to feedback
