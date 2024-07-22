Lead Technical Artist
IO Interactive AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2024-07-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IO Interactive AB i Malmö
A passion for fantasy worlds has long been ingrained in our studio, and at last we can announce we have embarked on a journey into that beloved realm. With a party of veteran IOI guild members and new wizards and sorceresses of the industry, we are building an ambitious new IP for console and PC that will revolutionize the online fantasy RPG genre. If you share a similar passion for creating welcoming, heartfelt, bold and impactful worlds, join us and together we will write the next chapter in IOI's history.
As the Lead Technical Artist, you will serve as the crucial bridge between our technical art team and our directorial tier. Your role will encompass effective communication, team assessment, and advocacy, ensuring a smooth flow of information within the team and other relevant disciplines and support.This opportunity offers a hybrid work environment in one of our studios.
What you will do:
Bridge the tech art with diverse areas such as environment, VFX, and character art, ensuring seamless integration and collaboration.
Act as the intermediary between the technical art team and the directorial layer, facilitating effective communication and reporting.
Provide guidance on streamlining work processes, with a specific emphasis on establishing tailored pipelines for different disciplines.
Assess the team's well-being and advocate for necessary support and resources.
Demonstrate a keen interest in mentoring and nurturing team members, emphasizing soft skills development alongside technical expertise.
Understand and assess team dynamics, serving as a reliable point of contact and support for team members.
Who you are:
You have proven experience as a technical artist with 5+ years in the AAA space.
You are a strong generalist interested in diverse areas such as environment art, character art, tech art, and VFX.
You possess strong communication and interpersonal skills, along with the ability to mentor and develop team members.
You are adept at understanding and assessing team dynamics and challenges.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people.
Learn more about Project Fantasy. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IO Interactive AB
(org.nr 559183-6787), https://www.ioi.dk Arbetsplats
IOI Jobbnummer
8809072