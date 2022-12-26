Lead Software Engineer
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Lead Software Engineer
We are looking for a Lead Software Engineer to join the Nasdaq Reference Data Services (RDS) and Solution Orchestration Service (SOS) Team. RDS and SOS are business application for handling and processing financial reference data and orchestrating of services. These applications are vital parts in many of Nasdaq's product deliveries and have very high requirements on availability and resiliency. RDS and SOS are full-stack applications with a Java backend and a front end in JavaScript/React. The team is responsible for requirements, developments, testing, and deployment of the product.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Our technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries.
You will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a way to allow people to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
We're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
What you will be doing
Full stack development with a focus on Java and Typescript (React).
Lead the development of the RDS and SOS Products, ranging from technical requirements, architecture, documentation and implementation.
Employ best practices in software engineering and architecture.
Provide internal and external technical support for developed products.
Participate in pre-sale and customer meetings.
Take part in the on-call duties as part of the shared responsibility of the team.
As a lead developer you will be involved in all stages of the product life cycle; design, implementation, testing, release, deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, maintenance and enhancement .
You Will Bring
Excellent and proven skills in software development with at least a bachelor's degree in computer science or a similar discipline.
Applied development skills in Java and JavaScript.
Experience with the following frameworks: React, Redux and Spring.
Experience working with Docker, Kubernetes in AWS and on prem environments.
Experiences building and working with REST APIs.
Excellent written and spoken communication skills in English
Curiosity and a highly collaborative work style along with wanting to contribute what you already know, educate the people around you, and bravely dive into new territories.
It will also be good if you have
Experience working with FreeMarker templates.
Prior experience system development within the financial sector.
Experience working with C++, Terraform, AWS or Azure, Kafka, CI/CD using Gitlab and relational database solutions.
Experience of developing distributed systems.
Does this sound like you?
We offer a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. Please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
At Nasdaq, we provide our employees with the resources and opportunities they need to chart a career of achievement along with a strong compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid work model.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/119184142 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nasdaq Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556420-8394), http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/119184142
Tullvaktsvägen 15 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nasdaq Jobbnummer
7293015