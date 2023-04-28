Lead Purchasing - Volvo Battery Mariestad
Transform with us!
The world is transforming to sustainable solutions, the transport industry is transforming accordingly, and we, the Volvo Group is taking the lead.
To meet the growing demand for battery electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines, the Volvo Group has initiated the process to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells in Sweden - Volvo Battery Mariestad. We will be able to build on a strong heritage and world-class competence in advanced, high-volume manufacturing, while having access to Sweden's rich supply of fossil free energy.
We are now starting to build the team. You will be one important contributor and a vital part of co-creating our workplace. We truly believe that we are better and stronger together as a team and including diverse perspectives in our ways of working is more fun and more powerful.
You will be a vital part of driving the transformation, you will explore and a lot of time out of the box.
We offer a dynamic and international work environment. A work environment where we help each other out, explore together, and constantly learn. An environment where you have a possibility to grow as a human and professionally.
Partnership is the new leadership, therefore we foresee us joining up with partners that brings a lot of competence but also shares the values of Volvo Group. Volvo stands for safety, quality, and environmental care, in combination with the culture we aspire for - customer success, trust, passion, change and performance.
The journey towards the worlds greatest and greenest battery cell production could be your journey!
Lead Purchasing - Volvo Battery Mariestad
Your main tasks
Lead and coordinate all Indirect Purchasing related activities related to this project in close collaboration with the Senior Project Team and with the line organization of Group Trucks Purchasing, Services, Digital & Investments
Drive sourcing strategy related activities in close collaboration with the Project Team and the line organization of AB Volvo.
Lead and/or be part of the dialogue with key external supplier partners related to the industrialization of the Cell manufacturing facilities, including but not limited to:
Construction partners
Consultant partners; Engineering consultants, Universities, Temp Labor consultants, Management Advisory Services, others
Equipment/process partners
Electrical grid partners
Providers of various green energy solutions
Recruit and build up a competent team that will support the project during the Industrialization phase
Your profile
Sustainable mindset in everything you do and by that an interest and knowledge in green industry and circular economy.
Leadership in alignment with our leadership principles and expectations, meaning take the lead on why reasoning, grow people and be a role model!
Collaborative - meaning sharing relevant information, solving problems and working with cross functional teams.
Experience from greenfield projects or where major industrialization has been scaled up fast is a benefit.
Experience of Indirect Procurement and Management within Purchasing is a must
Business acumen and entrepreneurial thinking
Experience in areas such as Swedish construction commercial terms&conditions is also an advantage.
Interest and understanding in the battery cell process is a plus.
You most probably have a university degree in engineering or equivalent experience in fields like manufacturing and/or process industry.
Very good English skills, verbal and in writing, Swedish and other additional languages skills are highly valued
Geographical location for this position is in Sweden, Gothenburg or Skövde
Even if you don't tick all the boxes, don't hesitate to send in your application.
The most important part is you and your personality!
Do you have questions, please connect to:
Lars Bäckström, Head of Investments, Packaging and Industrial Consumableslars.backstrom@volvo.com
