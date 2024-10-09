Lead Project Cost Engineer
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, previously H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Lead Project Cost Engineer
Are you a skilled cost control expert with a passion for driving financial excellence in groundbreaking projects? We are seeking a dynamic and experienced professional to join us as a Lead Project Cost Engineer. As part of our visionary team, you will have an important role in ensuring impeccable cost control and compliance with financial regulations for one major area of the Stegra Boden Project - one of the largest industrial projects in the history of Sweden.
Responsibilities:
Supervision, cost management for major areas, estimating in alignment of project objectives. Providing support to the given EPCM Contractors and assistance in resolution of problems.
Co-ordinate monthly meetings with EPCM contractors to review Cost Reports, cashflows, change management etc. and establish a process to accurately forecast cost upwards from construction contractors and supply vendors.
Coordinate the interface with stakeholders, including finance and accounting, to prepare written cost analysis and reports on timely and accurate forecast of project cost status.
Coordinate with Area Managers on cost review meetings monthly. Interface with the cost team and finance to prepare monthly internal reports.
Prepare and assist the Head of Project Services in the development and delivery of written/oral presentations to stakeholders.
Keep abreast of the ongoing work of the project to discern adverse trends, potential problem areas, opportunities and participate in their proactive management.
Qualifications:
Approximately 10 years of experience in cost control on major industrial projects, ideally with EPCM contracting approach. Strong grasp of project delivery phases and associated activities, as outlined in cost management procedures and guidelines.
Proficient in the application of cost engineering, estimating, and planning practices outlined in AACE and PMI standards.
Comprehensive understanding of cross-functional collaboration, including interfaces with engineering, procurement, construction, safety, quality, finance/accounting, planning, and document control.
Familiarity with cost control software and the ability to analyze cost-saving value engineering scenarios, implementing effective reporting in line with guidelines.
Demonstrated expertise in estimating techniques, including overseeing major project estimating development and reviews.
Foster good communication and inter-personal skills to ensure a smooth teamwork.
Proactively work to anticipate challenges, collaborating effectively with various stakeholders, EPCMs and third-party suppliers to address potential issues promptly.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
