Lead Machine Learning Engineer
2025-02-04
A Lead Machine Learning Engineer (MLE) drives technical improvements that benefit our larger organisation, leads complex & high-importance projects or initiatives that require AI/ML solutions as well as creating possibilities and forums to share their knowledge in order to elevate the overall competence of the rest of the organisation. A Lead MLE should possess strong leadership skills and technical expertise as well as the ability to foster a collaborative and innovative engineering culture.
Responsibilities
• Lead and manage complex AI/ML development initiatives, often involving several stakeholders or delivery teams, ensuring on-time delivery and high-quality solutions
• Drive technical initiatives, possibly in collaboration with other engineering departments, that improve our engineering practices
Qualifications
• Applicable working experience or Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Machine Learning or related technical field. Certifications in project management or similar courses are a plus.
• Proven ability to lead, design and implement high-quality AI/ML solutions
• Experience and expertise in multiple programming languages, tools and frameworks relevant to AI/ML development.
• Deep understanding of cloud technologies and cloud development, and ability to identify gaps or improvements in our existing best-practices
• Understanding of different software development disciplines and ability to identify how to best collaborate in order to implement larger initiatives spanning multiple disciplines
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 16-February 2025. We will review and interview candidates ongoing. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
