Lead GPU Software Engineer to Mycronic!
2024-08-21
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Mycronic 's do. With unique and world-leading production solutions, they spearhead the electronics industry. Right now, Mycronic are on a journey of growth, where they continue to explore new markets and expand worldwide and we need to strengthen the software area with GPU competence. Do you have experience in GPU and parallel programming and wants to take the lead within this area? Then you have come to the right place. Read on!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company and has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide forover 40 years. They are headquartered in Stockholm, Täby and with subsidiaries, agents and distributors in more than 50 countries. From the very beginning, when Mycronic introduced the world's first laser-based mask writer, their innovations have been driven by two main sources, their customers and their employees. Currently, there is no other company in the entire world that can compete with Mycronic's technology. All high-resolution screens you see, whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, Apple Watch, etc., they are made with Mycronic's machines, and this is the technology you will work with. You will work at the very forefront of the electronics industry and work in a mixed team with both junior and experienced developers in C++, Java and C. In addition to your closest team, you will also collaborate in cross-disciplinary projects with engineers in electronics, mechatronics, mechanics, optics and lithography and work together to find the best solutions!
A few words from one of the Software Group Managers at Mycronic
" You will face the challenges that are on the cutting edge of todays technology when it comes to parallel processing and GPU accelerated computation. Mycronic is a warm and innovative company fostering an inclusive and diverse culture and we always welcome great minds that think alike "
You are offered
• Freedom with responsibility and an opportunity to really make a difference with your competence within GPU
• An opportunity to work with the entire development process from gathering requirements to concept, development and testing.
• You will be part of a company with a diverse culture and workforce. To Mycronic, diversity is not only a key competitive advantage, but also the very foundation for a great place to work and innovation to happen.
• Not only nice colleagues but also high levels of expertise - you will find yourself side by side with some of the leading experts in the electronics industry, getting inspired and inspiring others, as you acquire new knowledge and share it with others across functions and cultures.
Bringing tomorrow's electronics to life.
Work tasks
The PG (Pattern Generator) division you will belong to has a software organization of 60 employees divided into 7 teams where you will belong to one of them. The role as GPU Software Engineer is new as GPU is a relatively new area for Mycronic that they will heavily invest in the coming years. The goal is to be able to process data even faster and thus deliver more value to their customers. You will be an important part of the work to maximize performance and ensure that you get as much as possible out of the hardware but also to make the product as user-friendly as possible. You will work with the entire development process from start to end and collaborate closely with your colleagues where your ideas will both be appreciated and highlighted and together, you enable tomorrow's electronics production.
Furthermore you will..
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement GPU-accelerated algorithms and applications.
• Optimize existing software for GPU architectures to maximize performance and efficiency.
• Conduct research and development to explore new techniques and technologies in GPU computing.
• Perform code reviews, testing, and debugging to ensure high-quality deliverables.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in GPU technology and CUDA programming.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities and interest in Mycronic as a company and this specific position. Empazise in your application why you are interested.
Furthermore, you have...
• At least a bachelor's degree in computer technology, electronics or similar
• Several years of experience in the field
• Strong knowledge in CUDA programming and GPU architecture
• An understand of parallel programming
• Knowledge in C/C++
We see it as a merit if you have...
• Knowledge in OpenCL or Vulkan
• Knowledge in TensorFlow or PyTorch
• Knowledge in OpenGL, DirectX or similar
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Work extent: Full-time
• Location: Täby, possibility to work from home a couple of days a week
• Contact details: Johanna Sörell, Senior Recruitment Consultant, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
• This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the request from Mycronic is that all questions about the recruitment process goes to Academic Work. Apply through Academic Works website.
•
The recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Teams interview with Academic Work, personality test + problem solving test
• Interviews with Mycronic
• Reference checking + decision
