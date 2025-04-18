Lead engineer in Electrical & Automation at Cyient!
2025-04-18
Do you want to take the next step in your career and become part of a global company driving technical innovation?
Cyient is now looking for experienced engineers for senior roles in electrical engineering and automation. Here, you will have the opportunity to work with exciting and challenging projects, both locally and internationally, where you will play a key role in delivering advanced solutions!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Cyient is a global engineering consulting company that works with innovative and technologically advanced solutions for clients in the power plant industry, process industry, pharmaceutical industry, and several other sectors. They offer both challenging work assignments and a work environment where you can grow together with competent colleagues - both locally and globally.
Cyient is expanding its operations in Karlstad and is currently seeking experienced engineers for senior positions as Project Leader and Lead Engineers in Electrical and Automation. Want to learn more about the Project Leader role? Check out the job posting here.
As a Lead Engineer, you will lead Electrical & Automation engineering activities in customer projects. You are responsible for managing the scope, schedule, quality & costs of your own discipline. The role involves overseeing technical project management and engineering activities within the discipline.
You are offered
• A part of a global expert organization with international career opportunities
• A chance to engage in challenging projects with a variety of clients across multiple industries and work with both domestic and international projects
• Possibilities to further develop your competence and design solutions together with a team in large scale industrial engineering projects
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead, plan, and coordinate Electrical & Automation engineering activities in multidisciplinary projects
• Manage and report on quality, schedule, and cost
• Lead and mentor engineering team members
• Engage in technical discussions with customers
• Review, oversee and creating construction drawings and other technical documentation
• Support site and workshop activities as required
• Support project delivery and sales teams
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering or Automation
• At least 3 years of experience in electrical engineering or automation
• Proficiency with engineering tools in the Electrical or automation discipline
• Are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Swedish language skills are an advantage
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of power generation, power grids and Control Systems
• Technical Project Management skills
• Previous job experience in a similar field
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Respectful
• Stress tolerant
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
