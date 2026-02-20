Lead Architect - Software Factory
2026-02-20
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Saab is evolving fast, and software and AI are at the core. Join the team that supports Saab's developers and play an important role in shaping our software engineering landscape.
Your role
We are looking for an experienced and forward-thinking leader to lead the architecture of Software Factory; Systems and Integration Engineering. You will be responsible for the overall architecture and lead and support our product areas and teams to enable effective development environments and modern software engineering practices across the organization.
As a senior architect, you will be part of our extended management team. You will lead the sections architectural journey and together with the section manager support the organizations team leads and teams toward our vision. The section is part of the department Enablement
Tech & Platforms within Group Digitalization, which drives digital innovation through shared, secure platforms and technologies that accelerate business impact.
Key responsibilities
*
Lead and support the engineering teams focused on software factory systems and integrations architecture and platform engineering
*
Ownership and development of the target architecture for systems and integrations , mainly built on cloud platforms.
*
Together with Chief Engineer and the lead architecture group take accountability for the overall architecture for to support Saabs transformational journey to an software defined approach.
*
Encourage automation, standardization, and reliability across the software development lifecycle.
*
Ensure platform solutions meet security, compliance, and architectural standards
*
Support Inner Source practices and open-source collaboration within the organization
This is a leadership role at the forefront of shaping Saab's software development at scale. You'll be part of a collaborative and innovative environment that values learning, inclusion, and tangible results, with opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Your profile
Required:
*
Proven leadership experience in DevOps, software development, or developer tooling
*
Strong technical/architectural background in cloud infrastructure and software development processes and golden paths.
*
Experience defining internal development platforms and toolchains
*
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
*
Fluency in Swedish and English
*
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent
Preferred:
*
Experience from large-scale software organisations or platform teams
*
Experience with tools such as Git, Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, and Python
*
Familiarity with InnerSource, open-source governance, and developer education
*
Understanding of DevSecOps and secure development workflows
*
Experience working in hybrid cloud environments
Location: Main placement is Linköping, Göteborg or Solna.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Ersättning
