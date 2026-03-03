Lead Application Support Engineer| .Net| Stockholm
2026-03-03
Role - Lead Application Support Engineer
Technology - .NET based apps, L2/L3 support, ITIL processes and ITSM tools (ServiceNow or equivalent), Handling 24x7 operations, critical incidents, Monitoring & observability tools (APM, logs, alerts)
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Business Unit - CMTADM
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
In the role of Lead Application Support Engineer, you will be responsible for proactive identification of issues in production environment leveraging observability tools with the aim of reducing MTTD and MTTR. In the process, you will also be collaborating and working closely with business, product and engineering teams, across geographies. You will be part of a learning culture, where teamwork and collaboration are encouraged, excellence is rewarded, and diversity is respected and valued.
Responsibilities
Interfacing with technical and business stakeholders - internal and external (Managers / Application owners, Support Analysts, Infrastructure Team, Developers and technology specialists)
Managing and maintaining production environment
Change management and application deployments
Restore a normal service operation as quickly as possible and minimize the impact on business operations, thus ensuring that the best possible levels of service quality and availability are maintained.
Coordinate all activities required to lead incident triage in compliance with SLAs and OLAs.
Facilitate the outage calls and ensure that all the required resources are engaged to work a Major Incident.
Preparing internal reports on Major incidents and leading their review with Executive Management.
SLA & KPI reporting
Onsite - Offshore coordination
Flexibility to work in shifts/on call support environment
Required
Strong experience in application support and maintenance (tier 2 and tier 3)
Incident management & problem management
Change management and production deployments
Batch job management & production
Dashboarding, automation and simplification
Application transition and steady state support
SLA & KPI management
SOX Compliance activities
Preferred
Experience in telecommunication domain.
Technical expertise: .NET based apps, L2/L3 support, ITIL processes and ITSM tools (ServiceNow or equivalent), Handling 24x7 operations, critical incidents, Monitoring & observability tools (APM, logs, alerts)
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications, we respect and place equal importance to the candidate's personality which facilitates success in customer environments. Few traits we look for are:
High analytical skills
A high degree of initiative, flexibility and adaptability
High customer orientation
Quality awareness
Good verbal and written communication skills
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in over 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
All aspects of employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040) Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9773380