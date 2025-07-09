Laboratory Test Engineer
2025-07-09
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At HemoCue, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
HemoCue is a leading provider of point-of-care diagnostic solutions, enabling healthcare practitioners across clinical settings and geographies to improve patient outcomes and clinical workflows. For more than four decades we've been advancing what's possible at the point of care. HemoCue offers point-of-care testing for hemoglobin, glucose and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
HemoCue R&D is expanding its capabilities and is now seeking a skilled and motivated Test Engineer to join our System Verification and Validation team. As a Laboratory Test Engineer, you will be instrumental in advancing point-of-care diagnostics by designing, planning, and conducting a variety of laboratory tests, as well as evaluating and documenting the results. Additionally, you will oversee analytical methods and manage lab equipment within our R&D department.
This is a full-time, on-site position based in Ängelholm, where you'll be part of a collaborative and forward-thinking team of test engineers, specialists, and researchers. You will report to the Manager of Clinical Operations.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Plan, perform, and evaluate formal verification tests in collaboration with the system verification test leader
Support R&D projects by planning, executing, and analyzing various types of laboratory testing
Contribute to the development and refinement of new test methods
Take ownership of the sustainment and qualification of laboratory equipment
Ensure all work complies with ISO 13485, QSR, and Design Control standards
The essential requirements of the job include:
A university degree (BMA, B.Sc, or M.Sc) in natural sciences or engineering
Hands-on experience in laboratory work (chemistry, biochemistry, BMA)
Proven ability to plan and evaluate laboratory tests
A solid understanding of statistics
Fluency in Swedish and English - written and verbal
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Experience performing system verification testing
Background in medical device product development
As a person you're a structured, efficient, and solution-oriented team player who thrives in a fast-paced environment. You enjoy tackling new challenges, communicating effectively with colleagues, and contributing to a culture of continuous improvement-both in processes and technology. While Swedish will be your primary language for daily communication, fluency in English-both written and spoken-is essential.
The recruitment process for the advertised position is planned to begin in mid-August, taking summer vacations into account. Please note that the position may still be closed earlier if we identify a suitable candidate before then.
We appreciate your patience and wish you a wonderful summer! Så ansöker du
