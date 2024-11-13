Kvalitetsingenjör inom svets
2024-11-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
As a Mechanical Quality Engineer, you are assigned various delivery projects. Your responsibility involves reviewing designs and verifying documentation for mechanical installations, pipelines, valves, and pressurized vessels associated with explosive atmospheres.
• Review contracts to identify local regulations related to pipes and pressure vessels and document them.
• Compile a list of equipment falling under the Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) and review their classification and certificates.
• Conduct safety inspections, which involve traveling to the locations around the world. Verify and inspect that the mechanical installation complies with customer's requirements regarding pipes and pressure vessels.
• Write inspection reports containing any deviations that need to be addressed.
• Support the sales organization in matters related to pressurized equipment, welding, etc.
• Prepare a report on compliance with the Pressure Equipment Directive and Machinery Directive as a basis for CE marking of pipes and turbine packages. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-13
