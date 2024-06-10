Kotlin Backend Engineer, Merchant Group
We're looking for backend engineers for multiple teams inside the Merchant group. Our group comprises 10 teams touching Acquisition, Onboarding, Operations, Growth, Retention, and Integrations with our Merchants. These are cross-functional teams built with different skill sets, and we expect product engineers to collaborate with Data, Design and Product, ensuring we're fulfilling our Merchants' needs.
Merchant products make Wolt an integral part of our Merchants' daily lives. We build tools and automation that are useful, efficient, reliable, and delightful to use. Our products are built around self-service, which helps us keep trust at the core of our partner relationships. If that's something that gets you excited, don't hesitate to drop in your application.
The main stack is Kotlin.
All in all, you'd be part of a team that improves the Wolt experience by helping our merchants serve more customers faster while enabling them to focus on things that are the most important. If that's something that gets you excited, don't hesitate to drop in your application.
Cool stuff about our teams:
Ownership: Observability and ownership from Kubernetes upwards are very much what we live and breathe. We handle the whole development process (business logic, testing, database & data streaming, CI/CD, analytics, cloud) ourselves in an autonomous manner. Don't worry, we're not alone: We have support from central teams when we need help.
Technology: We use modern tools and technologies. Current stack in use: Kotlin (Spring Boot, Ktor), Python (Flask & FastAPI), TypeScript, React, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Kafka, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, AWS, Docker and Kubernetes.
Autonomy: We make the decisions as a team and group of teams! We are free to choose the technology stack and tools and make architectural decisions together. No top-down decisions!
Growth: There is a lot of room for learning, teaching and growing together. We will support you with the tools and materials you need.
Creativity: We're building lots of new stuff with minimal technical debt, so you can focus on developing new features.
Flexibility: You can choose whether you want to work from home, from the office or hybrid. It's up to you and we don't monitor people. We have a dedicated relocation partner to help you move to Finland. If you are currently living in Estonia or Sweden there is no need for you to relocate should you want to work from home but we will help you if you do want to move.
Diversity: We have different people with different backgrounds. Cultivating diversity and maintaining different opinions is the key to our success.
Impact: Want to see the impact of your work? We provide our merchants with innovative tools and systems to become more and more efficient and successful, and with that our customers would also get a better experience when ordering with Wolt. We simply make it win-win for everyone!
This role can be based in one of our tech hubs in Helsinki or Stockholm.
Our humble expectations
Hands-on: We are looking for people who have 3-6 years of experience building high-quality software. This can include working with Apps, APIs and integrations, handling the whole development cycle all the way to production. Having said that, seniority at Wolt is measured by skills, not the number of years on your CV.
Skilled: We want you to be proficient with Kotlin on the backend. We find expertise in other JVM backend languages like Java and Scala genuinely relevant as a starting off point for learning Kotlin.
Communicator & collaborator: We work closely with our teammates and having a good connection with team members is essential. We understand that everyone has their own unique way of communicating with others. We expect you to be yourself, express your opinions, and work together with the rest of the team.
Next steps
The position will be filled as soon as we find the right person, so make sure to apply as soon as you realize you really, really want to join us!
The compensation will be a combination of monthly pay and DoorDash RSUs. The latter makes it exceptionally easy to be excited about our company growing and doing well, as you'll own a piece of the pie.
For any further questions about the position, you can turn to Product+ Talent Acquisition Partner - Anna Pivovar (anna.pivovar@wolt.com
