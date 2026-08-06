Senior Analytics Engineer, Marketing Analytics
Vend Marketplaces AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-08-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vend Marketplaces AB i Stockholm
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELL
You? A Senior Analytics Engineer with a platform mindset, ready to build high-impact data models and architect scalable marketing data infrastructure.
Role? A Senior Analytics and Infrastructure Engineer for User Engagement and Marketing, responsible for setting the engineering standard for our team.
Tech stack? SQL, Python, Snowflake, dbt, Airflow, and Fivetran.
Location? Join us in our Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki, and Copenhagen offices with the flexibility to work 3 days per week remotely.
Company? Vend, home of FINN, Blocket, Tori, Oikotie, DBA & Bilbasen, where millions of people across the Nordics connect to find what they need, whether it's a job, a home, a way to move, or a fresh start.
Why us? This is your chance to make a meaningful impact by laying the engineering foundation for our User Engagement and Marketing teams. You'll have the autonomy to shape our architecture while enjoying professional growth opportunities and the chance to experiment with AI-driven analytics.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
We believe in the power of diverse perspectives and problem-solving styles. Whether you come from a traditional computer science background or have taken a non-traditional path to data engineering, we care most about your ability to solve complex problems and your desire to build.
Senior-level experience: You have a proven track record as an Analytics Engineer, Data Infrastructure Engineer, or in a similar capacity, ideally within a high-growth tech or e-commerce environment.
Technical mastery: You are proficient in SQL, Python, and cloud data warehousing (e.g., Snowflake, BigQuery). You are comfortable with dbt, Airflow, and Fivetran to orchestrate seamless data flows.Also proficient with Funnel and Datastore tools
Marketing data fluency: You understand the nuances of the marketing ecosystem, including attribution models (Appsflyer), funnel analysis, and customer lifecycle data.
Strategic & Collaborative: You translate complex business goals—like LTV maximization or churn reduction—into robust engineering solutions. You are a natural collaborator who communicates effectively with non-technical stakeholders, Data Scientists, and Product teams.
Pioneering Spirit: You are comfortable working in a "start-up" mode within a larger organization. You don't just write code; you design systems and set technical direction for the future.
Language skills: Fluency in English is required as we are an international team working across multiple Nordic markets, and documentation/collaboration happens in English.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
This is a unique, high-impact role. As our first dedicated engineer for this team, you won't just be maintaining systems—you will be designing them.
The Mission: Your goal is to establish the core data infrastructure that powers our User Engagement and Marketing efforts, enabling automation, reporting, and our transition into AI/LLM-powered analytics.
A typical week:
Designing Infrastructure: You will architect automated, scalable pipelines for data ingestion and pre-processing.
Product Development: You will develop high-utility data products to support triggered communications and user lifecycle events.
Innovation: You will work on "ARIA" (Analytical Reasoning & Insight Assistant), our internal LLM tool, moving from conceptualization to engineering the data schemas that make the tool "AI-ready."
Stakeholder Collaboration: You will partner closely with Marketing Managers to understand their data needs, and with Data Scientists to ensure our data models are consistent and actionable.
A FEW WORDS FROM YOUR MANAGER?
Hi, I am Tarun Tolia, Head of User Engagement & Marketing Analytics. Our User Engagement Team is a dedicated group of specialists focused on keeping our millions of users coming back. We are a collaborative bunch who value curiosity over hierarchy. I believe in giving my team the autonomy to solve hard problems, and I'm looking for someone who isn't afraid to challenge the status quo with data."
Want to get a feel for our culture and what drives us? Take a peek behind the scenes at our Career Page!
GOT YOUR ATTENTION?
Let us hear from you! Turn yourself in by 30th August 2026. We will start reviewing applications as they come in rolling basis
QUESTIONS?
Tarun Tolia, Head of User Engagement, is happy to provide information about the daily work and answer any questions you may have about the role via email: tarun.t.tolia@vend.com
. For the recruitment process, you can reach out to Clayton Don Corda at clayton.don.corda@vend.com
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
At Vend, your time matters. We want you to explore new paths to smarter. Be curious with technology and lean forward. Dare to try, learn, and try again, as we innovate, grow and succeed together. Because your time matters. And when spent wisely, it creates value for you, for Vend, and society as a whole. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30
E-post: tarun.tolia@vend.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vend Marketplaces AB
(org.nr 556610-3429)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Vend Jobbnummer
10024003