Kitchen Assistant / Assistant Chef
2025-04-05
, Perstorp
, Östra Göinge
, Kristianstad
, Osby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Indian Hive AB i Hässleholm
Indian Hive is a new Indian restaurant opening soon in Hässleholm, Sweden. As we prepare to introduce authentic Indian cuisine to the community, we are looking for a hardworking and motivated Kitchen Assistant / Assistant Chef to support our kitchen operations.
Position: Kitchen Assistant / Assistant Chef
Location: Hässleholm, Sweden
What we offer:
Opportunity to grow with a new and dynamic restaurant.
Friendly and supportive work environment.
Responsibilities:
Assisting the head chef with food preparation and cooking.
Cleaning and organizing the kitchen and workstations.
Helping with ingredient prep such as chopping vegetables and marinating meats.
Ensuring kitchen hygiene and food safety standards are maintained.
Supporting smooth day-to-day kitchen operations.
Requirements:
Some experience in a kitchen environment is preferred.
Basic knowledge of Indian cuisine is a plus.
Willingness to learn and work as part of a team.
Good time management and cleanliness.
Proficiency in English; Swedish is a bonus.
How to Apply:
You can apply by sending your CV and a brief introduction to info@indianhive.eu
or directly through our website: www.indianhive.eu.
Join the Indian Hive team and grow with us as we bring authentic Indian food to Hässleholm!
