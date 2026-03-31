Key Account Manager to Cellectricon
Bravura Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced commercial partner to Pharma and Biotech clients? Cellectricon is looking for a Key Account Manager who can build trust with senior decision-makers, open new doors globally and turn scientific potential into long-term commercial partnerships.
About the position
This position is a direct recruitment, which means that the process is managed by Bravura and you will be employed directly by Cellectricon.
About the company
Cellectricon is a Swedish biotech company of 20 employees based in Mölndal, specializing in early-stage neuroscience drug discovery. As a niche CRO, the company supports Pharma and Biotech clients with high-quality, physiologically relevant in vitro models, advanced assay development and specialized scientific expertise. Their mission is to help clients make more predictive and informed research decisions, reduce early-stage risk and identify promising therapeutic candidates.
The team consists of researchers, project managers and technical specialists with strong scientific backgrounds. The culture is collaborative, transparent and non-hierarchical. Employees describe Cellectricon as a workplace where everyone is included, decisions are made quickly and scientific curiosity goes hand in hand with business thinking.
Responsibilites
In this role, you are responsible for both developing existing accounts and driving new business. You work closely with scientists, project managers and senior stakeholders both internally and externally. The sales process is consultative and often involves navigating complex customer organizations, understanding scientific challenges and building long-term strategic partnerships.
You represent Cellectricon at international conferences, meet customers across Europe and the US, and drive the entire sales cycle - from creating initial interest to closing an agreement and ensuring a strong handover into delivery.
Build, develop and manage relationships with global Pharma and Biotech clients
Drive complex B2B sales processes from prospecting to signed agreement
Perform scientific needs analyses and match customer challenges with Cellectricon's scientific offering
Navigate customer organizations and anchor decisions at the right level
Collaborate closely with scientists, project management and operations throughout the customer journey
Experience and personal qualities
5+ years of B2B sales experience within Pharma and/or Biotech
Strong consultative and value-based sales skills
Professional understanding of the drug discovery value chain, especially early preclinical phases
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Ability and willingness to travel internationally (~60 days per year)
Experience from neuroscience is meritious
You are analytical and curious, with an interest in understanding scientific contexts in order to create relevant discussions with both researchers and decision-makers. You ask the right questions, navigate complex organizations and drive the process forward with structure and initiative. You build trust, collaborate easily with colleagues and act with humility and professionalism. Your ability to combine strategic thinking with hands-on commercial execution makes you successful in this role.
Other information
Start: By agreement Location: Gothenburg (hybrid). Other locations possible with regular presence in Gothenburg Salary: Fixed + bonus, according to agreement Benefits: pension, wellness allowance, flexible working hours
We use a competency-based hiring methodology in all recruitment processes to ensure an unbiased and fair selection. We also work with continuous selection, which means that the advertisement may be taken down as soon as we have received a sufficient number of applications. If your profile matches the role, we will contact you for an initial phone interview. Regardless of the outcome, you will always receive feedback on your application.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact us: info@bravura.se
+46 (0)10-171 47 10
We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we review candidates on an ongoing basis.
We look forward to receiving your application!
#Specialist Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7426474-1924096". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803), https://ledigajobb.bravura.se
Nordstadstorget 6 (visa karta
)
411 05 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Bravura Jobbnummer
9831467