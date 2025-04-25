Key Account Director Vending and Beverage
2025-04-25
About the role
The Key Account Sales Director is responsible for growing top line sales and bottom line profit for our largest customers with Global footprint. He/she is responsible for the global entire end-to-end management of the customer throughout the entire organization, aligning with all internal departments. He/she drives sales to successfully meet monthly, quarterly and annual targets in terms of margin, volume, service and quality.
Key responsibilities include
Drive the growth of EBIT and annual volumes of the entire product range sold to the defined key account customers through new product development, increasing our share in the open market and unlocking captive opportunities.
Responsible for developing the sales budget for top line sales and margin for your accounts.
Maintain an excellent knowledge of the organizational setups and develop and maintain excellent relationships with the key decision makers.
Partner with other stakeholders from R&D, Marketing, Pricing, Supply Chain and Trading/Sourcing to gain synergies and leverage existing relationships with the customers.
At all times ensure to improve our value added position with the customers through management of internal resources to continuously improve services offered to your customers.
Coordinate and act as liaison across Barry Callebaut to ensure maximum efficiency and success
Negotiate and close multi-year partnership agreements in order to drive value for both Barry Callebaut and the customer
Ensure compliance with the terms and conditions of the long term supply agreements.
Manage growth and outsourcing projects to strengthen the partnership with your customers.
Build capabilities within the team to ensure future succession of your role and proper talent management of the team members.
Present results and pipeline opportunities in Management meetings.
Manage travel budget, salary allocations, bonus targets and business unit for direct reports.
About you
8 years experience in a commercial role
A degree in a business/ technical/food-related subject preferred
Proven track record of sales success with large customers in a B2B organization in the food and beverage industry
Proficiency with Google applications, Sales Force and MS Office
Language: English essential, additional languages will be an advantage
30% Travel
At Barry Callebaut, we are committed to Diversity & Inclusion. United by our strong values, we thrive on the diversity of who we are, where we come from, what we've experienced and how we think. We are committed to nurturing an inclusive environment where people can truly be themselves, grow to their full potential and feel they belong. #oneBC - Diverse People, Sustainable Growth.
