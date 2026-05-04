Junior Web Developer
Nordic Transport & IT Services AB / Grafiska jobb / Södertälje Visa alla grafiska jobb i Södertälje
2026-05-04
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Transport & IT Services AB i Södertälje
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
We are looking for a Junior Web Developer who is eager to learn, grow, and contribute to real projects. This role is perfect for someone who has recently completed studies, a bootcamp, or has basic experience in web development and wants to build a strong foundation in a professional environment.
You will work closely with senior developers and designers, gaining hands-on experience with modern tools and workflows.
Key Responsibilities
Assist in developing and maintaining web applications
Build responsive user interfaces using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
Support integration of APIs and backend services
Test, debug, and improve existing features
Collaborate with the development team in daily tasks and planning
Learn and adopt new technologies as needed
Requirements
Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript
Understanding of at least one frontend framework (React, Vue, or Angular)
Familiarity with Git or other version control tools
Interest in learning backend technologies (Node.js, PHP, .NET, etc.)
Good communication skills in English
Merits (Nice to Have)
Experience from school projects, internships, or personal coding projects
Basic understanding of UI/UX principles
Knowledge of databases (SQL or NoSQL)
Familiarity with responsive design and accessibility
Personal Qualities
We believe you are:
Curious and eager to learn
A problem-solver with a positive attitude
Able to work both independently and in a team
Organized and willing to take responsibility for your tasks
What We Offer
Opportunities for training and skill development
Flexible working hours
Hybrid work possibilities
A friendly and supportive team environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-03
E-post: NTITSERVICESAB@GMAIL.COM Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Transport & IT services AB
(org.nr 559179-7047), https://ntitservices.se Jobbnummer
9890713