Junior System Engineer/Integrator
Afry AB / Elektronikjobb / Danderyd Visa alla elektronikjobb i Danderyd
2023-08-30
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Danderyd
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
In collaboration with our highly technical customer located in Täby we are now looking for a system engineer/integrator interested in a role at a world leading company. Our client is specialized in laser pattern generators for photo mask writing. Their technology is used in almost all displays in application such as TV:s, computers and tablets.
As a System Engineer/Integrator you will work both hands-on with systems, but also perform theoretical analysis of system principles.
Your main work tasks will be to:
Integrate new subsystems into the complete system
Verify system and sub-system functionality
Calibrate and tune the system to meet the specified performance
Advanced troubleshooting and analysis
Process and measure masks
Build prototypes and test benches
The long term ambition for this role is to participate in installation projects internationally - a rare opportunity for the correct candidate!
Candidate evaluation is performed continuously so don't wait to apply! Last day to apply is 2023-09-17
Qualifications
To be a good fit for this role we believe that you have a degree in Engineering (preferably within physics, mechanical engineering, electronics or equivalent). You are either newly graduated or have already gathered some experience, the important thing is that you are eager to contribute and continue develop world class products.
You are highly motivated and can take responsibility for driving your own development and processes. You like to take analytical decisions and focus on solutions rather than problems. You are stimulated by working hands-on, often in teams with other engineers, and have a great general interest in technology. The role is truly focused on working hands-on meaning it is preferable that you have a mechanical interest during your free time e.g. fixing cars.
Your communication skills are excellent, and you are writing and speaking English fluently. Writing and speaking Swedish is considered highly meritorious.
Knowledge in the lithography process and experience from clean room work environment is very appreciated but not a must.
Since international travel eventually will be relevant, eagerness to travel is necessary.
Additional Information
The AFRY Future Graduate Program offer you a competitive start at you career. The program is a collaboration between AFRY and the customer. When the initial temporary employment at AFRY is coming to an end the ambition is for the customer to offer a permanent employment.
You can read more about AFRY Future Graduate Program here (only available in Swedish): https://afry.com/sv/afry-future-graduate-program
For questions regarding the position contact recruiting manager at henrik.kindstrand@afry.com
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Frösundaleden 2 E (visa karta
)
182 46 ENEBYBERG Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Afry AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8071972