Junior System Administrator
2023-07-13
Job description General description:
• Install, connect, configure, maintain, manage & administer, move and / or decommission as needed all ICT infrastructure for the EEAS.
In particular:
• Operational management of the ICT production environment for HQ and Delegations:
o Debugging and analyzing of reported problems and escalated incidents.
o Direct intervention on ICT infrastructure (servers, workstations).
o Preparation and test of new reference configurations (CRB) for any supported hardware, integration & testing of new software versions, service packs, and configuration changes.
• On-site installation/migration/repair missions in delegations.
• Operate in accordance with the defined ITIL processes and procedures (incident, change, problem, etc)
• Participate in the 2nd Level on-call standby service.
Tech & Func Skills Standard requirements:
Years of exp < 4 years
• Secondary school (12 years education) diploma/certificate of completion is required
• ITIL v.3 Foundation certification is a requirement of the contract and needs to be obtained, at the latest, 3 months after the start date.
• AT LEAST one technical certification (besides ITIL) in their area of expertise (i.e. related to the component they are proposed for) secondary school (12 years education) diploma/certificate of completion is required.
• Security clearance 'SECRET EU' or national equivalent, issued by an EU member state (Request must have been launched before the start of the candidate, and should be obtained at latest within 12 months)
Detailed requirements
• Enterprise environment.
• Internet environnement (browsers, IIS, TCP/IP).
• Connectivity - Fiber Channel -Flex 10
• CISCO Switching Routing
• Juniper Firewalls
• FireEye
• F5 Load balancers
• Windows 2012, 2016, 2019 Server and Active Directory.
• Certifications:
o ITIL V.3 Certification or higher +
o At least 1 of the following certifications: CCDP/CCNP, CCNA, CCDE/CCIE, CCAr or relevant certifications of F5, Juniper, Palo Alto / SANS certification related to Network Security will be an asset.
