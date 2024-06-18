Junior Software Integration Engineer whitin the Automotive Industry
2024-06-18
Did you recently graduated with a degree in software engineering and want to work with provide best in class embedded software platform & technologies? Our client is now looking for a person with an interest in test automation.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior Software Integration Engineer
We are seeking for a junior software Integration Engineer whowill be part of a team of highly skilled engineers with responsibility to develop the test automation framework. The team provide feedback to help involved teams and trains in the organization to make decision on ECU SW quality through automated test executions.
Desired qualifications:
Master degree in Software Engineering or equivalent education
Have a passionate about automation and testing
As a person you are self-driven and like to network with other people
You enjoy networking and collaborating with diffeent teams and stakeholders
Knowlege in Java,C# and Groovy
Experience working with SW testing and CANoe
You like to work hands-on and in a dynamic environment
About the team:
We are responsible for the complete life cycle, from strategy to maintenance of the on-board base SW platform which also implies that the group explores/uses both latest technology and tools as well as matured technology and tools. We have the product and technical ownership of the on-board base SW platform delivered by the team. We also design, build, and support the test automation framework used by all SW teams in the organization.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at client, located in Gothenburg starting after summer.
You will be coached by a mentor at the clientand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the client company.
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech RecruiterJohanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
