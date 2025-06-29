Food delivery riders- Malmö
Are you an outdoor person and like to do cycling or drive moped? If yes, then we have a perfect job for you. We are hiring drivers for food deliveries in Malmö. If you are interested then send your application today. As a courier, you will be responsible for delivering food from restaurants to customers.
Task:
Must have a smartphone
Accept maximum orders on the app, received from restaurants, and deliver to the customers.
Cannot deny any order on the app if it is shown.
Qualifications:
Driver's license for a passenger car (minimum B driver's license).
have a moped to deliver the food.
Good driving habits and the ability to drive cyckle or moped in a safe and responsible manner.
Ability to navigate and plan routes using Google Maps.
If you are interested and want to be part of our team then please send your application at:Chfani183@gmail.com Så ansöker du
