Java backend
2025-06-29
Job description
Randstad Digital is currently seeking a Senior Java Backend Engineer for a consultant assignment at a global technology company based in Gothenburg.
In this role, you will join a forward-thinking DevOps team that works in agile two-week sprints and ten-week program increments. The team is diverse, innovative, and focused on future mobility solutions through high-quality, scalable backend systems. If you're passionate about modern backend architecture, cloud technology, and enjoy working in collaborative teams - this is the opportunity for you.
Other Information:
Work type: Hybrid - on-site presence required at Lindholmen in Gothenburg a few days per week
Start date: Flexible - this role will remain open during the summer, and we will review applications after the holiday period.
Responsibilities
As a Senior Java Backend Engineer, you will contribute to the development and evolution of connected backend services running in AWS. You'll work in a fast-paced agile environment and collaborate closely with developers, testers, and cloud specialists to ensure secure, scalable, and reliable backend functionality.
In this role, you will:
Design, develop, and maintain backend services using Java and Spring Boot
Contribute to DevSecOps practices and CI/CD pipelines
Apply Test-Driven Development (TDD) in your daily work
Work with technologies such as JMS, Relational Databases, Unix/Linux systems, and AWS (e.g., Lambda, Serverless, Node.js)
Participate in team planning, pair programming, code reviews, and continuous improvement processes
Support load testing, performance tuning, and scalable system design
Collaborate in a hybrid working setup, with office presence required a few days per week at Lindholmen
Qualifications
Required
Minimum 5 years of experience with Java backend development
Solid hands-on experience with Spring Boot, JMS, and relational databases
Proficiency in Unix/Linux environments
Experience with Agile methodologies and working in development teams
Hands-on experience in Test-Driven Development (TDD)
Experience with AWS (e.g., Serverless, Lambda, Node.js)
Preferred
Understanding of microservices architecture and distributed systems
Experience with load testing and performance optimization
Knowledge of DevSecOps practices and CI/CD toolchains
Familiarity with technologies such as Docker, CodePipeline, CDK
Strong communication skills and a proactive, collaborative attitude
Meriting
Experience with UDP, Binary SMS, sat-com, ASN.1
Background in connected applications or the automotive/connectivity industry
