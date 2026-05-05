Junior Service Integrator needed!
Perido AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2026-05-05
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Jönköping
, Tidaholm
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
Looking to kick-start your career in IT Service Management? Want to work close to service delivery, coordination, and continuous improvement in a collaborative environment? We have an assignment for you then!
About the position
We are now looking for a Junior Service Integrator for our client, a global leader in innovative solutions for outdoor and construction needs. You will be working from the office based in Huskvarna.
Your daily tasks
You will be part of the Service Integration Office, coordinating, following up, and improving IT services Management delivered by multiple internal and external providers. You will work closely with service owners, and suppliers to ensure services are delivered according to agreed processes, quality levels, and governance models. The role provides broad exposure to IT operations, incident, request, problem and change processes, service reporting, and cross functional collaboration.
You will:
Support day to day around IT Change management, reporting and other activities around IT Service Management
Assist in coordination and follow up with external suppliers and internal stakeholders
Help maintain service documentation, operational procedures, and governance material
Contribute to service reporting, KPI follow up, and continuous improvement initiatives
Participate in operational meetings, reviews, and service follow ups
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, you bring a structured and reliable way of working, combined with a genuine interest in IT service management and operations. You have a basic understanding of ITIL concepts and are comfortable communicating in English, both written and spoken. With strong attention to detail and a proactive mindset, you are eager to learn, take initiative, and collaborate with both internal stakeholders and external partners to ensure high-quality service delivery.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
An education within IT or equivalent practical experience
An interest in IT service management, operations, or service integration
Good understanding of ITIL concepts (incident, change, problem, service management)
Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken
A structured and reliable way of working, with attention to detail
Willingness to learn and develop within a professional IT environment
Meritorious:
Experience with tools such as ServiceNow, working with suppliers or IT operations
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2027-05-31. Start 2026-06-01.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35820 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35820". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se Jobbnummer
9893332