Junior Product Developer Light Woven - H&M Womenswear
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Are you passionate about fashion, trends and the idea of creating an assortment that inspire and elevate the everyday wardrobe?
This is a full-time temporary role, based at our HQ in Stockholm.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We're looking for a Junior Product Developer who's eager to learn and motivated by teamwork and creativity. You'll be part of a fast-paced environment where you'll build experience in product development while contributing to an offer that inspires our global customer. As part of the Light Woven team at H&M Womenswear, you'll help shape a relevant and attractive assortment based on trend insights, customer needs and commercial opportunities. Working closely with the Product Developer, you'll support the development process from idea to final garment.
You'll collaborate with a Product Manager, Designers, Planners and other key functions to ensure strong alignment and smooth coordination throughout the development flow. You'll be a central link in the daily operations, handling multiple tasks in parallel and supporting the work with samples, product follow-up and preparation for upcoming collections.
In this role you'll contribute to developing light woven garments that meet customer expectations and strengthen our commercial potential, always guided by our strategy and targets.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with
A deep understanding of the womenswear customer and a sharp eye for fashion and trends & product
2+ years of experience in product development, buying in fashion or retail
Relevant education in fashion, buying or product development
A commercial mindset with a strong drive to contribute to business growth
A structured and organised way of working, with the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously
A collaborative and communicative approach, thriving in a cross functional environment with a humble and hands on attitude
A curious mindset and eagerness to continuously learn and develop
Strong commercial thinking, with the ability to spot opportunities for growth and profitability
A passion for finding smarter ways of working and improving everyday tasks
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
JOIN US
Additional information:
This is a full time, temporary position for 13 months with placement in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV in English as soon as possible. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with you manager before applying.) If you are currently in a permanent employment with H&M you will keep your permanent employment even if you take on a temporary position for a limited time.
Benefits:
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
Inclusion & Diversity:
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9797007