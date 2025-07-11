Junior Partnerships Associate
2025-07-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Solidicon AB i Göteborg
Ready to grow your career in sales and partnerships? At Solidicon, we're looking for a curious and driven Junior Partnerships Associate to help us build lasting relationships and explore new business opportunities: from first outreach to long-term collaboration.
About SolidiconSolidicon is a leading software development company in the iGaming industry. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and player experience, we create unique and engaging games that set new standards in the market. We thrive on collaboration and creativity, fostering an environment where ideas become reality.
We're a team of 26 dedicated professionals who combine deep experience with fresh perspectives to shape our success. Our vision, setting hearts racing around the world, one thrilling game at a time, drives us to create innovative and captivating gaming experiences. By pushing the boundaries of technology and creativity, we deliver unforgettable entertainment while staying agile, curious, and future-focused.
About the roleWe're looking for a Junior Partnerships Associate to join our commercial team in Gothenburg. This is an entry-level role for someone who's excited to learn, eager to contribute, and ready to grow in the areas of partnerships, sales, and business operations.
In this role, you'll help support and strengthen our partner relationships, keep things running smoothly behind the scenes, and reach out to new potential customers. As you grow, you'll have the chance to take on more responsibility, pitch ideas, and represent Solidicon in the wider world.
You'll work mainly from our office on Avenyn in central Gothenburg, with the option to work remotely on Wednesdays. To be eligible for this role, you need to live in Gothenburg or within reasonable commuting distance.
Key responsibilitiesIn the beginning, you'll:
Communicate with current customers via email, video call, and chat
Support campaigns and promotions with partners
Maintain documentation and update CRM systems
Conduct market and customer research
Track tasks using project tools
Help with sales outreach and prospecting
As you grow, you'll:
Travel abroad to exhibitions and industry events to meet new prospects
Pitch to potential customers in online meetings and close deals
Represent us at networking events
Lead your own projects that drive commercial growth
Must-haves (you need these to apply) Fluent English, written and spoken
Social and confident in meeting new people
Structured and reliable work style
Comfortable using spreadsheets, CRM systems, and standard office tools
A curious, proactive mindset and readiness to work across varied tasks
Based in Gothenburg or within commuting distance
Nice-to-haves Experience in admin, sales, customer support, or the iGaming industry
Fluency in Swedish or another language
A passion for games, tech, or entertainment
What we offer
At Solidicon, you'll join a workplace built on respect, collaboration, and shared creativity. We believe in empowering one another, making decisions together, and maintaining a positive, open atmosphere where ideas are always welcome.
You'll also enjoy:
Competitive salary and bonus program
Private health insurance and yearly health checkup
Paid parental leave
30 days of paid vacation
Generous pension plan
10,000 SEK annual education allowance
5,000 SEK wellness allowance
In-office massage every other week
Daily breakfast, free drinks and snacks at the office
Regular afterworks, team lunches, and 1-2 company trips per year
The opportunity to travel to exhibitions and events across Europe
A chance to learn, grow, and make a real impact early in your career
Ready to apply?
If you meet the requirements above and want to join a fast-moving and collaborative team where your work truly matters, we'd love to hear from you.
Send us your CV and a few lines about why this role excites you. We review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so don't wait to reach out.
