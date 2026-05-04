Junior Operational Purchaser, Electronics/PCB
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a growing procurement organization in a production-focused environment where technically complex solutions move from prototype to small-series manufacturing. In this role, you help secure material and service deliveries so production can move forward according to plan, while working closely with suppliers, planning and project teams.
This is a hands-on role for you who enjoy a fast pace, clear ownership and many points of contact. You will work close to both operations and the supply chain, with good opportunities to influence supplier collaboration, flow optimization and everyday ways of working.
Job DescriptionYou will purchase materials and services based on planned needs from production and projects.
You will follow up deliveries through close dialogue with suppliers and internal stakeholders.
You will obtain cost estimates and support purchasing decisions with accurate information.
You will build supplier relationships and create structure for efficient day-to-day collaboration.
You will support flow optimization and contribute to process development within procurement.
You will work closely with the planning function, suppliers and different project offices to secure delivery precision.
RequirementsExperience working within supply or sourcing.
Good understanding of the factors that drive purchasing in the supply chain.
Ability to work independently and drive activities forward to secure strong delivery precision.
Fluent English and Swedish.
Ability to work in a dynamic environment where priorities, interfaces and instructions may not always be fully clear.
Ability to pass security clearance (requires Swedish citizenship, dual citizenship not permitted)
Nice to haveExperience working as an operative purchaser.
Experience purchasing electronics or PCB.
Experience supporting flow optimization or process development.
Experience from a production environment with a strong project focus.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7676277-1979989". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9890338