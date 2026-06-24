Junior Legal Counsel
Dynavox Group AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dynavox Group AB i Stockholm
About the Role
As Junior Legal Counsel, you will be part of Dynavox Group's Legal function and work closely with the business on day-to-day legal matters in an international organization experiencing strong growth. The role includes independent responsibility for certain areas, while working in close collaboration with colleagues within the legal function.
You will support the business by providing pragmatic, risk-based legal advice, with a particular focus on commercial contracts and data protection.
The company develops and provides products and services for individuals with disabilities, meaning that legal matters often relate to privacy, information handling, and international business operations. The role is carried out in a dynamic and evolving environment with multiple internal and external stakeholders.
The role involves independent responsibility for recurring legal matters, while more complex or strategic issues are handled in dialogue with colleagues within the legal function. You are expected to gradually build your own area of responsibility and contribute to the development of the company's legal function.
Key Responsibilities
1. Commercial Contracts
Draft, review, and negotiate commercial agreements, such as customer and supplier agreements, collaboration agreements, and NDAs
Support sales, procurement, and other functions in contract negotiations and commercial arrangements
Develop and maintain contract templates, including related instructions and guidelines
Promote efficient and fit-for-purpose contract processes through standardization and clear allocation of responsibilities
2. Data Protection and Information Governance
Provide ongoing advice regarding the application of the General Data Protection Regulation as well as other applicable data protection regulations in relevant jurisdictions
Draft and review data processing agreements and related documentation
Participate in and support data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) and other risk assessments
Support the implementation and execution of the company's data protection work, in collaboration with relevant functions within the organization and other involved parties, and in accordance with established plans and purposes
Further develop and improve the company's data protection work, including structure, ways of working, and internal support
Collaborate with the Data Protection Officer (DPO) and other relevant functions
3. Business Support
Provide practical and business-oriented legal advice to functions such as procurement, sales, product, and development
Contribute to identifying and managing legal risks in the business
Support legal matters arising in day-to-day operations, including in interactions with external parties where relevant
Support group entities across the world in different jurisdictions in commercial and legal matters
Handle agreements and legal issues in an international context
4. Structure, processes, and governance
Contribute to structuring and developing legal support systems (e.g. contract databases, policy frameworks, and intranet resources)
Participate in drafting and updating internal guidelines and training materials
Handle certain legal administrative tasks related to contracts and documentation
What We Look For
Law degree from a Swedish university or equivalent international qualification (LL.M. or equivalent)
Knowledge of data protection legislation, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Knowledge in drafting and negotiating commercial agreements
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish
Additional language skills are considered an advantage
Sound judgment and high integrity
Ability to work independently and prioritize in a dynamic environment
Business-oriented and solution-focused
Structured and detail-oriented
Strong collaboration skills and ability to build trust across the organization Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dynavox Group AB
(org.nr 556914-7563)
Löjtnantsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
115 50 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9977339